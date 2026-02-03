Brick Market Forecast to Cross $2 Trillion by 2031 Led by Asia-Pacific Construction Boom, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, global brick market size will reach USD 1.78 trillion in 2026 and expand to approximately USD 2.03 trillion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 2.74% during the forecast period. Growth is primarily driven by Asia-Pacific, supported by rapid urbanization and large-scale infrastructure investments. Meanwhile, manufacturers are increasingly shifting toward low-carbon alternatives such as fly-ash and calcium-silicate bricks in response to tightening environmental regulations. Non-residential construction, including logistics hubs, data centers, and transport infrastructure, is emerging as a key growth segment, while European players are investing in cleaner production technologies to manage rising compliance costs.

Brick Market Trends & Insights

Urban Comeback Driving Construction Activity

As pandemic restrictions fade, people are steadily moving back into large Asian cities, reviving demand for mid-rise residential developments. These projects continue to favor bricks due to their affordability, structural reliability, and familiarity among local builders. Public housing programs are expanding to address long-standing shortages, further supporting baseline demand. To stay competitive, suppliers are setting up production closer to high-growth urban corridors and upgrading kilns to boost output while keeping energy use in check, helping ensure timely delivery during peak construction cycles.

Sustainability Rules Reshaping Materials

Stricter environmental standards across Europe are accelerating the shift toward lower-carbon brick alternatives. Builders and planners are increasingly choosing fly-ash, calcium-silicate, and unfired concrete bricks to meet green certification requirements. Public projects now prioritize materials with recycled content and verified life-cycle performance, pushing manufacturers to adapt production processes. Companies that align early with these sustainability benchmarks are gaining an edge in renovation work and government-led construction contracts.

Brick Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing region in the global brick market, supported by sustained urban expansion and large-scale infrastructure development. Countries such as China and India continue to drive demand through government-backed housing programs and major investments in transport and industrial projects. At the same time, manufacturers are adopting more energy-efficient kiln technologies and waste-heat recovery systems to comply with environmental standards and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, helping ensure stable supply amid rising construction activity.

Europe shows slower volume growth but stands out in innovation. Stricter carbon policies are pushing buyers toward locally produced, low-emission bricks and encouraging cleaner manufacturing methods. Northern countries emphasize low embodied carbon in public projects, while Eastern Europe expands capacity to support nearby supply gaps.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/brick-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Brick Industry Segmentation Insights

By Brick Type

Clay

Sand Lime

Fly-Ash Clay



Other Brick Types

By Application

Building

Path

Parterre

Other Applications

By End-Use Industry

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

By Distribution Channel

Direct (Project-Based)

Dealer and Retail Network

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America



United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Companies Include:

Ibstock Plc.



Triangle Brick Co.

Acme Brick Company

Wienerberger AG

Brickworks

