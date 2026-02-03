Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Forecasts 2026-2030 with Executive and Consultant Guides - Fast-Tracking, Funding Availability, and Targeted Solutions Spurs Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecasts (2026-2030) by Cancer, Payload, Target, Product, User and Country/Region with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the ADC market, covering 100 companies actively pursuing opportunities and detailing their strategic plans. A focused Situation Analysis summarizes the big picture in just a few pages.

The market is examined from multiple perspectives, including Cancer Type, Payload, Target, Product, User, and Country, offering a complete view of the opportunity. Already a multi-billion-dollar industry, the global ADC market is poised for significant growth, with substantial implications for the healthcare sector. The report includes five-year market forecasts.

Purchasing this report gives access to the research team's insights, with unlimited assistance and breakout data included. All report data is also available in Excel format upon request.

This research equips decision-makers with the latest data, detailed analysis, and clarity on market opportunities, risks, growth expectations, and potential market size.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants



2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Antibody Drug Conjugates?

2.2 Immunotherapy - the looming cures

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Spending - Perspective

2.5.1 Global Expenditures for Medicines



3 Antibody Drug Conjugates

3.1 The Immune System

3.1.1 Innate immune system

3.1.1.1 Surface barriers

3.1.1.2 Inflammation

3.1.1.3 Complement system

3.1.1.4 Cellular barriers

3.1.1.5 Natural killer cells

3.1.2 Adaptive immune system

3.1.2.1 Lymphocytes

3.1.2.2 Killer T cells

3.1.2.3 Helper T cells

3.1.2.4 Gamma delta T cells

3.1.2.5 B lymphocytes and antibodies

3.1.3 Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

3.2 ADC Technology

3.2.1.1 Outlook for Antibody Drug Conjugates

3.2.1.2 Selected Companies with Antibody Drug Conjugates in their Pipeline



4 Industry Overview

4.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

4.1.1 Drug manufacturers - Larger/pharmaceutical

4.1.2 Drug manufacturers - Generic

4.1.3 Contract Research and Manufacturing

4.1.4 In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

4.1.5 Drug Marketing Companies

4.1.6 Biotechnology Companies

4.1.7 Regulatory Bodies



5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 Outcome potential

5.1.2 Fast tracking

5.1.3 Funding

5.1.4 Technology Environment

5.1.5 Target Solutions

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Cost of Treatment

5.2.2 Clinical Trials Role

5.2.3 Combinations

5.2.4 Protocols

5.3 Therapeutic Technology Development

5.3.1 Combinations - Issues and Complexity

5.3.2 Preference for a drug

5.3.3 Problems of Immunity Engineering

5.3.4 The Role of Cost

5.3.5 The Disruption Dynamic

5.4 Global Sales of Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in 2024

5.4.1 Enhertu Sales in 2024/2023

5.4.2 Kadcyla Sales in 2024/2023

5.4.3 Padcev Sales in 2024/2023

5.4.4 Adcetris Sales in 2024/2023

5.4.5 Trodelvy Sales in 2024/2023

5.4.6 Polivy Sales in 2024/2023

5.4.7 The Next Five Years



6 ADC Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Merck secures $700 million to develop ADC therapy

6.3 Enhertu tops Roche's Kadcyla

6.4 Innovent signs $11.4 billion cancer therapy deal with Takeda

6.5 Tubulis raises $358 million to develop targeted cancer treatments

6.6 Roche closes $80M deal for lung cancer ADC

6.7 Trodelvy and Keytruda combo succeeds in Phase 3

6.8 GSK acquires rights for prostate cancer ADC

6.9 Samsung Bioepis and Phrontline partner for ADC development

6.10 Phrontline Biopharma raises $60M for bispecific and dual-payload ADCs

6.11 Kelun has phase 3 win for ADC-Keytruda combo

6.12 Datopotamab deruxtecan Biologics License Application accepted

6.13 FDA approves Daiichi, AstraZeneca drug for treatment of solid tumors

6.14 AstraZeneca to build $1.5-bln ADC plant

6.15 Samsung Biologics expands into ADC manufacturing and services

6.16 Ipsen and Foreseen Biotechnology announce licensing agreement for ADC

6.17 PDCs vs. ADCs: A New Frontier

6.18 MilliporeSigma launches single-use reactor for ADC manufacturing

6.19 Ono to generate novel ADC candidates

6.20 Gilead and Tubulis to develop ADC candidate for solid tumor



7 Profiles of Key ADC Companies

7.1 ADC Therapeutics

7.2 AbbVie

7.3 Abzena

7.4 Adcendo

7.5 Adcentrx Therapeutics

7.6 Adcytherix

7.7 Alentis Therapeutics

7.8 Alphamab Oncology

7.9 Alteogen

7.10 Ambrx

7.11 Amgen

7.12 Antengene

7.13 Astellas Pharma

7.14 Axcynsis Therapeutics

7.15 Axplora

7.16 BeiGene

7.17 BeOne Medicines

7.18 BioAtla

7.19 Bio-Thera Solutions

7.20 Biotheus

7.21 BiVictriX Therapeutics

7.22 BioNTech

7.23 Bicycle Therapeutics

7.24 Bolt Biotherapeutics

7.25 Bright Peak Therapeutics

7.26 Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

7.27 Byondis

7.28 Callio Therapeutics

7.29 Catalent Biologics

7.30 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

7.31 CytomX Therapeutics

7.32 Daiichi Sankyo

7.33 Debiopharm

7.34 Duality Biologics

7.35 Eisai

7.36 Eli Lilly

7.37 Exelixis

7.38 Fosun Pharma

7.39 Genentech (Roche)

7.40 Genmab

7.41 GenScript Biotech

7.42 Gilead Sciences

7.43 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

7.44 Hansoh Pharma

7.45 Hengrui Pharma

7.46 Heidelberg Pharma

7.47 Iksuda Therapeutics

7.48 ImmunoGen

7.49 Innate Pharma

7.50 Innovent Biologics

7.51 iProgen Biotech

7.52 Janssen Biotech (Johnson & Johnson)

7.53 Kelun-Biotech

7.54 KLUS Pharma

7.55 LegoChem Biosciences (LegoChemBio)

7.56 Lepu Biopharma

7.57 Lonza Pharma & Biotech / Synaffix

7.58 MacroGenics

7.59 MBrace Therapeutics

7.60 MediLink Therapeutics

7.61 Merck & Co. (MSD)

7.62 Merck KGaA (EMD Serono)

7.63 Mersana Therapeutics

7.64 Molecular Templates

7.65 NBE Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim)

7.66 Novartis

7.67 OBI Pharma

7.68 OmniAb

7.69 Oncomatryx

7.70 OnCusp Therapeutics

7.71 Orum Therapeutics

7.72 Oqory

7.73 Oxford BioTherapeutics

7.74 Pacylex Pharmaceuticals

7.75 Pfizer

7.76 Phrontline Biopharma

7.77 ProfoundBio

7.78 Promega

7.79 Pyxis Oncology

7.80 Radiance Biopharma

7.81 Rakuten Aspyrian (Aspyrian Therapeutics)

7.82 RemeGen

7.83 Roche

7.84 Rongchang Pharmaceuticals (RCBio)

7.85 Sanofi

7.86 Seagen

7.87 Solve Therapeutics (Solve Tx)

7.88 Sorrento Therapeutics

7.89 Starpharma

7.90 Sutro Biopharma

7.91 Synaffix (a Lonza Company)

7.92 SystImmune

7.93 Takeda Pharmaceutical

7.94 Tesaro / GSK Oncology

7.95 Tubulis

7.96 UCB

7.97 VelosBio

7.98 WuXi XDC

7.99 Xencor

7.100 Zai Lab



8 The Global Market for ADC Therapeutics

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Cancer - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Payload - Overview

8.4 Global Market by Target - Overview

8.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

8.6 Global Market by User - Overview



9 Global ADC Markets - By Cancer

9.1 Breast

9.2 Blood/Lymph Cancer

9.3 Lung Cancer

9.4 Other Cancer



10 ADC Therapeutic Markets - By Payload

10.1 Auristatin

10.2 Maytansinoid

10.3 Topoisomerase

10.4 Other Payload



11 ADC Therapeutic Markets - By Target

11.1 HER2

11.2 CD30

11.3 TROP2

11.4 CD79b

11.5 Nectin 4

11.6 Other Target



12 ADC Therapeutic Markets - By Product

12.1 Enhertu

12.2 Kadcyla

12.3 Padcev

12.4 Adcetris

12.5 Trodelvy

12.6 Polivy

12.7 Other Products



13 ADC Therapeutic Markets - By User

13.1 Clinical

13.2 Trial

13.3 Research

13.4 Other Users



14 Appendices

14.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

14.2 Clinical Trials Started

14.3 Prevalence of Cancer Treatments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83fblc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.