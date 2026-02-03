Allegro MicroSystems Appoints Ian Kent, Senior Vice President, Operations and Jamie Haas Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

MANCHESTER, N.H., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced that the company has promoted Ian Kent to Senior Vice President, Operations and Jamie Haas to Vice President, Chief Technology Officer.

“As we sharpen our focus on executing our long-term strategy, it is critical to backfill key roles within Allegro’s senior leadership team. These promotions are the result of thoughtful consideration, including my own experience overseeing worldwide operations and technology development. This transition reflects both continuity and strength in leadership,” said Mike Doogue, Chief Executive Officer. “Ian and Jamie are the right leaders to drive our company forward. I am incredibly confident in this team's ability to achieve our strategic goals and lead us into the future.”

Ian will be responsible for Allegro’s worldwide manufacturing, quality, and supply chain operations, including internal and external manufacturing and our assembly and test facility in the Philippines. He assumes responsibilities previously overseen by the CEO and brings deep operational continuity to this role. In addition to 25 years of experience in semiconductors, since joining Allegro in 2023, Ian has held progressively senior operations leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President, Operations, with responsibility for global manufacturing excellence and supply chain execution.

As Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Jamie will lead Allegro’s technology vision, strategic technology development, and AI product and tool strategy, assuming CTO responsibilities previously overseen by the CEO. Jamie brings 25 years of semiconductor design and development experience, including over 20 years at Allegro, and has been instrumental in advancing next‑generation technologies aligned with our ‘Innovation with Purpose’ strategy. His expertise and vision in AI and machine learning will be instrumental as Allegro evolves its product roadmap and enhances its chip development processes by using transformative AI capabilities, while simultaneously accelerating market-leading innovations for our customers.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro’s commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in “automotive grade” technology and a partner in our customers' success.

