2026 Best of Legal™ Award Winners Achieve Superior Ratings for Client and Employee Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated, the leading provider of client and employee satisfaction surveys and service quality benchmarking for law firms, announced the winners of their 8th annual Best of Legal award winners today on ClearlyRated.com .

"It’s an honor to announce the recipients of the 2026 Best of Legal award," said ClearlyRated CEO, Baker Nanduru. "These outstanding firms distinguish themselves through unwavering dedication to exceptional service and delivering remarkable client results. They represent the pinnacle of professionalism, and I am proud to celebrate their impressive accomplishments. Congratulations on raising the bar for the entire industry!”

The 2026 Best of Legal award recognizes client and employee satisfaction leaders in the legal industry. Participating firms use the Net Promoter® Score (NPS®) methodology to collect feedback and measure satisfaction of their clients and/or internal employees. Only firms that earned exceptional satisfaction ratings that outpace industry benchmarks for service qualified for the 2026 Best of Legal award.

According to ClearlyRated's latest survey data, clients of these winning firms are more than twice as likely to report complete satisfaction with the services provided, compared to the industry average. Fewer than 1% of law firms in the U.S. and Canada achieve Best of Legal for client or employee satisfaction.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading client experience partner for professional service firms in AEC, Accounting, Staffing and beyond. Our journey-based system helps firms measure, understand, and act on client feedback to drive growth and improvement. ClearlyRated’s unique CX philosophy and industry-specific products allows clients to save time, be proactive and differentiate. Professional service firms can use technology to deliver exceptional client experiences and create what businesses need most to thrive – human connection. Learn more at clearlyrated.com.

About Best of Legal

ClearlyRated’s Best of Legal Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes law firms that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com —an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

