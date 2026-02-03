Gaudenzia Releases 2025 Frontline Report

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORRISTOWN, PA – February 3, 2026 — Gaudenzia, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit behavioral health and recovery organizations, has released its 2025 Frontline Report, offering a powerful, data-driven look into the realities, needs, and innovations shaping care across the Mid-Atlantic.

Drawing from thousands of real-time service interactions across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., the report blends hard data with frontline insight to spotlight trends, gaps, and calls to action for policymakers, providers, and community partners.

“Our teams walk alongside people every day who are facing addiction, homelessness, and untreated mental health conditions,” said Dr. Deja Gilbert, President and CEO of Gaudenzia. “This report captures the scope and complexity of those needs—and the strength of our collective response.”

Key Findings from the 2025 Frontline Report:

Shifting Drug Supply: A marked rise in treatment admissions involving xylazine and other synthetic additives points to urgent needs for updated detox protocols and public education.

Mental Health Complexity: More than 70% of Gaudenzia's residential clients presented with both substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Pathways to Recovery: Clients are increasingly transitioning from high-intensity treatment into outpatient, housing, and community-based supports—reinforcing the importance of recovery housing, step-down care, and family engagement.

Workforce Pressures: Frontline data illustrates ongoing strain on the behavioral health workforce and a growing need for strategic investment in staffing, training, and coordination of care.

Beyond the Numbers

The report goes beyond charts and graphs—elevating the voices of clients, staff, and program leaders to contextualize what these trends mean on the ground.

“Data tells us what’s happening—but our teams help explain why it matters,” said Trish Caldwell, Chief Clinical Officer. “This report is part of Gaudenzia’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and impact in behavioral healthcare.”

Download the Full Report: FrontLine Report - Gaudenzia





About Gaudenzia, Inc.

Gaudenzia, Inc. is one of the largest nonprofit providers of substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment in the United States. With more than 50 facilities and 120 programs across four states, Gaudenzia serves nearly 20,000 individuals annually through a full continuum of care—including inpatient, outpatient, recovery housing, mobile treatment, and specialized services for women, children, and justice-involved populations.

Since 1968, Gaudenzia has been at the forefront of community-based recovery, driven by a mission to connect people to care and support lasting change.

For more information or to seek help, call the Gaudenzia Treatment & Referral HelpLine at 833-976-HELP (4357) or visit www.Gaudenzia.org.