GraniteShares Launches First-Ever Single-Stock Autocallable ETFs: TLA and ANV

New ETFs provide access to autocallable income strategies linked to Tesla and NVIDIA through a listed ETF structure

New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares today announced the launch of the GraniteShares Autocallable Tesla ETF (Ticker: TLA) and the GraniteShares Autocallable NVIDIA ETF (Ticker: ANV), the first single-stock autocallable ETFs designed to provide investors with access to autocallable income strategies linked to two of the most actively followed equities in the market.

Autocallables are structured instruments that aim to generate coupon income based on predefined observation rules and barrier levels. Historically, autocallable strategies have been primarily accessed through bank-issued structured notes, which can involve high fees, complex product terms, and limited liquidity. GraniteShares Autocallable ETFs are designed to simplify access by delivering autocallable strategies through a listed ETF format, with daily pricing and liquidity.

“TLA and ANV represent a significant step forward in making structured income strategies more accessible through the ETF structure,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “Rather than purchasing a single autocallable with one set of terms, investors can access a portfolio-based approach through one ticker, with peperformance linked to to Tesla or NVIDIA.”

Tesla and NVIDIA are among the most actively traded equities globally and have historically exhibited meaningful volatility, an environment in which structured income strategies are frequently evaluated. TLA and ANV provide a way to implement an autocallable-linked approach tied to these single-stock themes.

Key Features

First single-stock autocallable ETFs linked to Tesla and NVIDIA

Portfolio-based autocallable approach, designed to diversify barrier risk

Potential monthly distributions, subject to market conditions and barrier observations

Listed ETF structure with daily pricing and liquidity through the exchange





Fund Details



Income is not Guaranteed

About GraniteShares:

GraniteShares is a global investment firm dedicated to creating and managing ETFs. Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares provides products on U.S., U.K, German, French & Italian stock exchanges. The firm is a market leader in leveraged single-stock ETFs and provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high-conviction investor.

Founded in 2016, GraniteShares is an ETF provider focused on providing innovative, cutting-edge alternative investment solutions. Its U.S. ETF offerings include a broad-based commodity index fund, physically backed gold and platinum funds, and a high-income pass-through securities index fund. GraniteShares also offers a suite of leveraged single-stock, income-generating, and Core ETFs.

For more information, visit www.graniteshares.com.

Disclosure

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus before investing.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented or pay monthly distributions, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment. Even when the Fund makes a distribution it could be fiscally treated as return of capital (see “Distribution Risk” under the section “Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund” in the Prospectus).

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Underlying Asset.

Autocallable Structure Risk. The Fund’s returns are correlated to the performance of a theoretical portfolio of autocallables. Autocallables have specific structural features that may be unfamiliar to many investors:

Contingent Income Risk. Coupon payments from autocallables are not guaranteed and will not be made if the Underlying Asset falls below the Coupon Barrier on observation dates. This means the Fund may generate significantly less income than anticipated during market downturns. The expected absence of future coupon payments over the term of an autocallable could materially affect its value.

Early Redemption Risk. Autocallables may be called before their scheduled maturity if the Underlying Asset reaches or exceeds the Autocallable Barrier on observation dates. This automatic early redemption could force reinvestment of that portion of the portfolio at lower rates if market yields have declined.

Barrier Risk. If the Underlying Asset falls below the Maturity Barrier at the maturity of an autocallable, that portion of the portfolio will be fully exposed to the negative performance of the Underlying Asset from its initial level. For example, if the Underlying Asset has declined 45% at maturity of a particular autocallable, the portfolio allocated to that autocallable would lose 45% of its value. This conditional protection creates a binary outcome that can result in sudden, significant losses if barriers are breached.

Calculation Methodology Risk. Autocallables rely on complex calculation methodologies that may not perform as expected under certain market conditions.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current monthly income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given month. If the Fund makes distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next. Additionally, the monthly distributions, if any, may consist of returns of capital, which would decrease the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

NAV Erosion Risk Due to Distributions. When the Fund makes a distribution, the Fund’s NAV will typically drop by the amount of the distribution on the related ex-dividend date. The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may significantly erode the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment.

Laddered Portfolio Risk. A laddered portfolio strategy may not perform as expected if market conditions remain unfavorable over an extended period, multiple autocallable instruments may experience losses simultaneously and/or the reallocation across autocallable instruments may result in suboptimal entry points during rapidly changing markets. A portfolio of autocallables providing exposure to the same Underlying Asset may not be homogeneously affected by a change in that Underlying Asset price as the impact of such change may depend on the tenor of each autocallable. Depending on market conditions, requests to create and/or redeem shares in the Fund may result in the average tenor of the portfolio of autocallables held by the Fund to deviate from the average tenor the Fund intends to achieve.

©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares ETFs, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.