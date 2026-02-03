ITW Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Revenue of $4.1 billion, an increase of 4.1%

Operating margin of 26.5%, as enterprise initiatives contributed 140 bps

GAAP EPS of $2.72, an increase of 7%

2025 Highlights

Revenue of $16 billion, an increase of 0.9%

Customer-Back Innovation contributed 2.4% to revenue growth, an increase of 40 bps

Operating margin of 26.3%, as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 bps

GAAP EPS of $10.49 exceeded the prior guidance mid-point of $10.45

2026 Guidance

Revenue growth of 2 to 4%, organic growth of 1 to 3%

Operating margin expansion of approximately 100 bps with enterprise initiatives contributing 100 bps

GAAP EPS of $11.00 to $11.40, an increase of 7% at the mid-point

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results.

“ITW delivered a solid finish to the year, marked by more than four percent revenue growth and a seven percent increase in GAAP earnings per share. As a result of our disciplined execution across all seven segments, we expanded both operating margin and income to record levels in the quarter,” said Christopher O’Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our results over the past year demonstrate that ITW is well-positioned to deliver solid financial performance in any environment as we consistently exceeded market growth while improving profitability and margins. Notably, our Customer-Back Innovation initiatives were a primary catalyst, contributing 2.4 percent to revenue growth in 2025. Building on this momentum, we expect to continue outperforming our end markets in 2026 as we leverage ITW’s unique business model to drive consistent, above-market organic growth with best-in-class margins and returns. I extend my sincere gratitude to our global colleagues for their unwavering dedication to serving our customers and executing our strategy with excellence,” O’Herlihy concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $4.1 billion increased by 4.1 percent and organic revenue growth was 1.3 percent. Foreign currency translation increased revenue by 2.5 percent and acquisitions added 0.3 percent.

GAAP EPS of $2.72 increased seven percent. Operating margin of 26.5 percent increased 30 basis points as enterprise initiatives contributed 140 basis points. Segment operating margin increased 120 basis points to 27.7 percent. Operating cash flow was $1 billion, and free cash flow was $0.9 billion with a conversion of 109 percent to net income. During the quarter, the company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and the effective tax rate was 22.8 percent.

Full Year 2025 Results

Full year revenue of $16 billion increased 0.9 percent as organic revenue was flat. Foreign currency translation increased revenue by 0.8 percent and acquisitions contributed 0.1 percent to revenues.

GAAP EPS of $10.49 exceeded the prior guidance mid-point of $10.45. Operating income was $4.2 billion and operating margin was 26.3 percent with enterprise initiatives contributing 130 basis points. Segment operating margin of 27.2 percent increased 70 basis points. Pricing and supply chain actions successfully offset the tariff impact for the year. Six of seven segments expanded operating margins with three segments achieving operating margins above 30 percent.

Operating cash flow was $3.1 billion and free cash flow was $2.7 billion, with a conversion of 88 percent to net income. The company invested approximately $0.8 billion to support the long-term growth of its highly profitable businesses and returned $3.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The effective tax rate was 22.7 percent.

2026 Guidance

ITW is initiating 2026 guidance including GAAP EPS in the range of $11.00 to $11.40 per share, which represents seven percent earnings growth at the mid-point. The company projects revenue growth of two to four percent and organic growth of one to three percent based on current levels of demand and present foreign exchange rates.

Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 26.5 to 27.5 percent, an improvement of approximately 100 basis points with enterprise initiatives contributing 100 basis points.

All seven segments are expected to deliver positive organic growth and operating margin expansion in 2026.

Free cash flow is projected to be greater than 100 percent of net income, and the company plans to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The projected effective tax rate is 23.5 to 24.5 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow to net income conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the potential significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of tariffs, the Company’s projected pricing actions, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow to net income conversion rate, organic and total revenue, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted earnings per share, after-tax return on invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, and the Company’s 2026 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include those that are detailed in ITW’s Form 10-K for 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $16 billion in 2025. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com .

ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, In millions except per share amounts 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Revenue $ 4,093 $ 3,932 $ 16,044 $ 15,898 Cost of revenue 2,284 2,221 8,969 8,858 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 704 655 2,779 2,675 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 20 25 80 101 Operating Income 1,085 1,031 4,216 4,264 Interest expense (75 ) (68 ) (292 ) (283 ) Other income (expense) 14 20 42 441 Income Before Taxes 1,024 983 3,966 4,422 Income taxes 234 233 900 934 Net Income $ 790 $ 750 $ 3,066 $ 3,488 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 2.73 $ 2.55 $ 10.52 $ 11.75 Diluted $ 2.72 $ 2.54 $ 10.49 $ 11.71 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.61 $ 1.50 $ 6.11 $ 5.70 Declared $ 1.61 $ 1.50 $ 6.22 $ 5.80 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 289.5 294.7 291.5 296.8 Average assuming dilution 290.2 295.8 292.3 297.8





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) In millions December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 851 $ 948 Trade receivables 3,227 2,991 Inventories 1,659 1,605 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 463 312 Total current assets 6,200 5,856 Net plant and equipment 2,230 2,036 Goodwill 5,098 4,839 Intangible assets 591 592 Deferred income taxes 519 369 Other assets 1,510 1,375 $ 16,148 $ 15,067 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ 2,286 $ 1,555 Accounts payable 522 519 Accrued expenses 1,636 1,576 Cash dividends payable 465 441 Income taxes payable 217 217 Total current liabilities 5,126 4,308 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 6,683 6,308 Deferred income taxes 154 119 Other liabilities 959 1,015 Total noncurrent liabilities 7,796 7,442 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,771 1,669 Retained earnings 30,150 28,893 Common stock held in treasury (26,875 ) (25,375 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,827 ) (1,877 ) Noncontrolling interest 1 1 Total stockholders' equity 3,226 3,317 $ 16,148 $ 15,067





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Dollars in millions Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin Automotive OEM $ 827 $ 180 21.8 % Food Equipment 698 196 28.0 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 789 221 28.1 % Welding 462 153 33.3 % Polymers & Fluids 457 132 29.0 % Construction Products 431 126 29.0 % Specialty Products 433 124 28.7 % Intersegment (4 ) — — % Total Segments 4,093 1,132 27.7 % Unallocated — (47 ) — % Total Company $ 4,093 $ 1,085 26.5 %





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Dollars in millions Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Margin Automotive OEM $ 3,288 $ 693 21.1 % Food Equipment 2,699 753 27.9 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 2,825 694 24.6 % Welding 1,890 621 32.9 % Polymers & Fluids 1,765 493 27.9 % Construction Products 1,820 550 30.2 % Specialty Products 1,775 553 31.2 % Intersegment (18 ) — — % Total Segments 16,044 4,357 27.2 % Unallocated — (141 ) — % Total Company $ 16,044 $ 4,216 26.3 %





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers &

Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Organic 1.9 % 0.7 % 1.8 % 2.3 % 4.7 % (3.5 )% 1.1 % 1.3 % Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % 1.5 % — % — % — % — % 0.3 % Translation 3.6 % 3.1 % 2.2 % 1.0 % 1.8 % 2.0 % 2.9 % 2.5 % Operating Revenue 5.5 % 3.8 % 5.5 % 3.3 % 6.5 % (1.5 )%

4.0 % 4.1 %





Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating

Margin Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers &

Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Operating Leverage 40 bps 10 bps 40 bps 40 bps 80 bps (80) bps 30 bps 30 bps Changes in Variable

Margin & OH Costs 130 bps 70 bps 130 bps 200 bps 60 bps 190 bps 10 bps 10 bps Total Organic 170 bps 80 bps 170 bps 240 bps 140 bps 110 bps 40 bps 40 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — (60) bps — — — — (10) bps Restructuring/Other 30 bps — — (30) bps (30) bps (10) bps (10) bps — Total Operating

Margin Change 200 bps 80 bps 110 bps 210 bps 110 bps 100 bps 30 bps 30 bps Total Operating

Margin % * 21.8% 28.0% 28.1% 33.3% 29.0% 29.0% 28.7% 26.5% * Includes

unfavorable operating

margin impact of

amortization expense

from acquisition-related

intangible assets 20 bps 10 bps 120 bps — 130 bps 10 bps 20 bps 50 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.05) on GAAP earnings per share for

the fourth quarter of 2025.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Full Year 2025 vs Full Year 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers &

Fluids Construction Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Organic 2.0 % 0.8 % (1.4 )% 2.0 % (0.2 )% (5.1 )% 1.0 % — % Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % 0.4 % — % — % — % — % 0.1 % Translation 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.2 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.8 % 0.8 % Operating Revenue 3.2 % 1.9 % 0.2 % 2.1 % 0.1 % (4.6 )%

1.8 % 0.9 %





Full Year 2025 vs Full Year 2024 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in Operating

Margin Automotive

OEM Food

Equipment Test &

Measurement

and

Electronics Welding Polymers &

Fluids Construction

Products Specialty

Products Total ITW Operating Leverage 40 bps 20 bps (40) bps 30 bps 10 bps (110) bps 20 bps — Changes in Variable

Margin & OH Costs 110 bps 40 bps 60 bps 30 bps 50 bps 170 bps 70 bps (50) bps Total Organic 150 bps 60 bps 20 bps 60 bps 60 bps 60 bps 90 bps (50) bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — (20) bps — — — — — Restructuring/Other — 10 bps (30) bps — (10) bps 30 bps — — Total Operating

Margin Change 150 bps 70 bps (30) bps 60 bps 50 bps 90 bps 90 bps (50) bps Total Operating

Margin % * 21.1% 27.9% 24.6% 32.9% 27.9% 30.2% 31.2% 26.3% * Includes

unfavorable operating

margin impact of

amortization expense

from acquisition-related

intangible assets 20 bps 10 bps 130 bps 10 bps 150 bps 10 bps 10 bps 50 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.21) on GAAP earnings per share for

2025.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Dollars in millions

2025 2024 2025 2024 Numerator:

Net income

$ 790 $ 750 $ 3,066 $ 3,488 Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025

— — (27 ) — Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025

— — (21 ) — Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024

— — — (121 ) Interest expense, net of tax (1)

57 51 222 215 Other (income) expense, net of tax (1)

(10 ) (16 ) (32 ) (336 ) Operating income after taxes

$ 837 $ 785 $ 3,208 $ 3,246 Denominator:

Invested capital:

Cash and equivalents $ 851 $ 948 $ 851 $ 948 Trade receivables 3,227 2,991 3,227 2,991 Inventories 1,659 1,605 1,659 1,605 Net plant and equipment 2,230 2,036 2,230 2,036 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,689 5,431 5,689 5,431 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,158 ) (2,095 ) (2,158 ) (2,095 ) Debt (8,969 ) (7,863 ) (8,969 ) (7,863 ) Other, net 697 264 697 264 Total net assets (stockholders' equity)

3,226 3,317 3,226 3,317 Cash and equivalents (851 ) (948 ) (851 ) (948 ) Debt 8,969 7,863 8,969 7,863 Total invested capital

$ 11,344 $ 10,232 $ 11,344 $ 10,232 Average invested capital (2)

$ 11,285 $ 10,511 $ 10,959 $ 10,419 Net income to average invested capital (3)

28.0 % 28.6 % 28.0 % 33.5 % After-tax return on average invested capital (3)

29.7 % 29.9 % 29.3 % 31.2 % (1) Effective tax rate used for interest expense and other (income) expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 22.8% and 23.7%, respectively, and 23.9%, and 23.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Average invested capital is calculated using the total invested capital balances at the start of the period and at the end of each quarter within each of the periods presented. (3) Returns for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were converted to an annual rate by multiplying the calculated return by 4.

A reconciliation of the 2025 effective tax rate, excluding the third quarter 2025 net discrete tax benefit of $27 million, which included a favorable discrete tax benefit of $43 million related to the estimated U.S. federal tax liability for 2024, partially offset by a $16 million discrete tax expense related primarily to the resolution of a foreign tax audit, and excluding the first quarter 2025 discrete tax benefit of $21 million related to the reversal of a valuation allowance on net operating loss carryforwards, is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 900 22.7 % Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2025 27 0.7 % Discrete tax benefit related to the first quarter 2025 21 0.5 % As adjusted $ 948 23.9 %

A reconciliation of the 2024 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2024 net discrete tax benefit of $121 million, which included favorable discrete tax benefits of $107 million related to the utilization of capital loss carryforwards upon the sale of Wilsonart and $87 million related to a reorganization of the Company's intellectual property, partially offset by a $73 million discrete tax expense related to the remeasurement of unrecognized tax benefits associated with various intercompany transactions, is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 934 21.1 % Net discrete tax benefit related to the third quarter 2024 121 2.7 % As adjusted $ 1,055 23.8 %





FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Dollars in millions 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 963 $ 1,114 $ 3,126 $ 3,281 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (105 ) (118 ) (419 ) (437 ) Free cash flow $ 858 $ 996 $ 2,707 $ 2,844 Net income $ 790 $ 750 $ 3,066 $ 3,488 Net cash provided by operating activities to net income

conversion rate 122 % 149 % 102 % 94 % Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 109 % 133 % 88 % 82 %





ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 As reported

$ 11.71 Impact of sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart (1)

(1.26 ) Cumulative effect of change in inventory accounting method, net of tax (2)

(0.30 ) As adjusted

$ 10.15 (1) Includes the $363 million pre-tax gain on the sale of noncontrolling interest in Wilsonart and related taxes. (2) Represents the cumulative effect of the change from the LIFO method of accounting to the FIFO method for certain U.S. businesses ($117 million pre-tax, or $88 million after-tax).