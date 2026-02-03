VisionWave Holdings Highlights Dual-Market Autonomous Systems Platform and Advances RF-Based Defense Capabilities, Incorporating QuantumSpeed™ and advancing qSpeed™ Computational Acceleration Architecture

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), a dual-market autonomous systems and sensing technology holding company spanning defense and commercial infrastructure, today highlighted continued execution across its platform strategy, including advances in RF-based defense capabilities and the integration of QuantumSpeed™ assets with the Company’s internally developed qSpeed™ computational acceleration architecture.

This update is being provided in connection with the public dissemination of the Company’s “VisionWave Holdings Overview Feb 2026” investor presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated February 2, 2026.

Unified Platform Strategy Across Defense and Commercial Markets

VisionWave was formed through a business combination completed in July 2025 and is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company develops proprietary artificial intelligence, RF sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies designed for integration into unmanned and autonomous systems operating in complex, high-stakes environments.

VisionWave’s operating model centralizes core intellectual property and advanced R&D at the holding-company level, while execution and deployment occur through focused operating subsidiaries and strategic collaborations. This structure is intended to enable disciplined integration, capital efficiency, and cross-market leverage between defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications.

Computational Acceleration: QuantumSpeed™ and qSpeed™

As previously disclosed, VisionWave acquired QuantumSpeed™, a pre-commercial computational acceleration engine currently in proof-of-concept and architectural development phases. QuantumSpeed™ explores novel approaches to reducing decision latency in environments where microseconds can materially affect operational outcomes.

Building on this foundation, VisionWave continues to advance its internally developed qSpeed™ architecture, designed as a system-level computational acceleration layer that prioritizes decision-critical processing paths across sensing, AI inference, and autonomous control workflows. The Company is evaluating qSpeed™ in conjunction with defense-oriented applications, including RF-enabled fire-control, counter-UAS, and non-line-of-sight threat-detection environments.

Both QuantumSpeed™ and qSpeed™ remain pre-commercial, and ongoing work is focused on architecture refinement, system integration, benchmarking, and validation under controlled conditions. There can be no assurance that these technologies will achieve commercialization or meet targeted performance thresholds.

Advancing RF-Based Defense Capabilities

VisionWave is also progressing RF-centric defense initiatives that integrate sensing, signal processing, and computational acceleration. As previously announced, the Company entered into a strategic exchange agreement with SaverOne to develop an RF-based defense and security platform combining VisionWave’s RF technologies with SaverOne’s Vulnerable Road User (VRU) platform to address concealed and non-line-of-sight threats.

In parallel, VisionWave has disclosed the application of its pre-commercial qSpeed™ architecture to defense programs such as WaveStrike fire-control and Argus counter-UAS systems, where reduced end-to-end latency may enhance operational responsiveness in time-critical scenarios. Such applications remain subject to further development, testing, and validation, and no assurances can be given regarding ultimate performance or adoption.

Operating Subsidiaries and Commercial Execution

VisionWave’s operating portfolio includes Solar Drone Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary focused on drone-mounted payload systems for large-scale solar and infrastructure cleaning, addressing recurring commercial demand in energy and industrial markets. The Company’s dual-market strategy is designed to allow technologies developed under military rigor to be refined and scaled into civilian environments, while commercial deployments inform system robustness and cost efficiency.

Leadership and Governance

VisionWave is led by an experienced management team and supported by a board and advisory group with deep expertise across defense technology, AI, public markets, and M&A. The Company emphasizes governance and disclosure practices aligned with public-company standards as it continues to execute its long-term platform strategy.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave’s mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Additional information, including VisionWave’s February 2026 investor presentation and risk disclosures, is available in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – The investor presentation was furnished (not filed) as Exhibit 99.1 to such Form 8-K.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave’s filings with the SEC, including those included in the investor presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s Form 8-K dated February 2, 2026 and in the Company’s other periodic reports. Actual results may differ materially. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks related to the pre-commercial nature of key technologies, technical and development challenges, delays in validation or integration, failure to achieve performance targets, regulatory hurdles, capital requirements, competition, market acceptance, and general economic conditions. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

