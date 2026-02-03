Enovis to Participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Dallas TX, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that management will participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 in Snowbird, UT.

About Enovis

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com

Availability of Information on the Enovis Website

