Park Place Technologies Enhances Delivery of Entuity Software via a New Agent Architecture

Cleveland, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, the global leader in data center and network optimization, has released a major update to its Entuity Software™ infrastructure monitoring and management solution, which helps businesses optimize and streamline IT operations.

The latest version, 23.0, introduces significant features and enhancements, expanding Entuity’s capabilities around agent architecture, agent-local OS polling, streaming telemetry and the latest config management.

“Entuity’s new agent architecture allows for enhanced delivery of the platform via lightweight, remote polling agents,” said Lee Walker, VP, Software Engineering for Entuity. “IT teams and MSPs will be able to deploy agents to remote sites, end-customer offices and home offices to significantly expand the platform's reach and scalability. Once deployed, the agents securely connect to the base and are centrally managed for effortless maintenance.

“While the initial release targets server, OS and storage assets, this architecture lays the foundation for a wide range of future capabilities that our team is already building.”

HIGHLIGHTED V23.0 FEATURES AND ENHANCEMENTS

Entuity Agent Architecture

Introduces a remote polling agent for lightweight extension to remote and SOHO (small office/home office) locations, enabling scalable monitoring of servers, storage and OS environments outside of a traditional network environment, without compromising insight or control.

Management of Entuity Agents is done centrally via Entuity’s web-based administration pages and dashboards. Users can check the agent’s status, see which applications and versions are installed, and make any permitted changes to those applications through the Entuity Agent.

Configuration Management Improvements

Users can now set parameters for scheduled tasks, resulting in improved performance and scalability via a more organized, user-friendly interface.

Local Agent Monitoring (Foundation)

Monitors the local host where the Entuity Agent is installed, supporting enhanced security via segregated network environments and removes the need to share server credentials.

Users can monitor operating systems locally through Entuity Agents with a more simplified configuration process. This extends monitoring capabilities to effectively and securely monitor key Linux or Windows servers without requiring administrator/root level credentials to be stored and/or updated on the Entuity server.

Streaming Telemetry

Seamlessly incorporates the well-known Telegraf agent, from InfluxData, which opens the door to monitoring hundreds of new systems and asset types beyond those already supported, including the ability to receive real-time, granular streaming telemetry data feeds. The streaming telemetry feature includes support for Cisco Model-Driven Telemetry (MDT), DMTF's Redfish and gNMI along with web UI integration for real-time data visibility, which can easily be extended to support Telegraf’s other modules.

Data received by User Defined Data Receivers is integrated with the Entuity data model, making them visible and accessible throughout the web interface with additional attributes and key metrics.

Extended Device Support

Broader support for servers, storage and network devices ensures complete coverage of critical infrastructure assets.

“With the introduction of a robust remote agent architecture, streaming telemetry and expanded device coverage, Entuity Software V23.0 now empowers organizations to meet modern infrastructure monitoring challenges head-on,” said David Cramer, President, Solutions Delivery at Park Place Technologies. “These enhancements reflect our ongoing dedication to customer-driven innovation and best-in-class support.”

The newest Entuity Software version builds upon previous releases by enabling organizations to streamline infrastructure management, boost performance and enhance security across increasingly complex infrastructures—all from a single pane of glass.

Entuity customers with active maintenance contracts can upgrade to V23.0 at no additional cost while new users can be onboarded directly to the new release.

To learn more about Entuity Software and how it can elevate organization’s infrastructure operations, visit www.entuity.com or the Entuity V23.0 release notes.

