IN8bio to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences in February

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ ) T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that William Ho, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting the following investor and scientific conferences in February.

Conference participation details are as follows:

Noble Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Investor Registration

IO360° Conference

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 1:20 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. ET

Session: IO Clinical Advancements Plenary

Presentation title: IN8bio’s Unique DeltEx Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) Approach to Solid Tumors & Results from Phase 1/2 Study in Newly Diagnosed GBM

Additional details, including any available webcast information, will be posted on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.in8bio.com.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell product candidates for unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia, evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic γδ T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The Company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI γδ T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma in its INB-200 and 400 programs, and INB-600, advancing novel γδ T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors & Company Contacts:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com