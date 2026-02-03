Aemetis India Subsidiary Begins Biodiesel Deliveries Under $24 Million Allocation from OMCs

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced that its Universal Biofuels subsidiary in India secured allocations of approximately $24 million for the supply of more than 27 million liters of biodiesel to India’s three government-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for the period ending March 2026.

Additional OMC fuel supply orders are expected throughout the year to support the India government’s goal of increasing from a 1% biodiesel blend to a targeted 5%, as stated in the current India National Policy on Biofuels.

“Universal Biofuels and other biodiesel producers look forward to continuous support from the government of India to build and expand a healthy biodiesel industry,” stated Sanjeev Duggal, CEO of Universal Biofuels.

“In the past five years, India rapidly grew from about a 1% blend to a 20% blend of ethanol into gasoline. The India government’s 5% biodiesel blending target of more than 1.2 billion gallons per year requires rapid expansion of biodiesel blending from the current levels of less about 1% biodiesel blending,” stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Our Universal Biofuels subsidiary has a long and successful track record of producing and delivering high-quality renewable fuels and pharma-grade glycerin from our India plant.”

The Universal Biofuels subsidiary of Aemetis is one of the largest biodiesel producers in India and has been in operation for more than 17 years. Universal Biofuels has significantly expanded the production capacity of its Kakinada biodiesel plant to 80 million gallons per year, including expansion of its proprietary enzymatic process to produce lower carbon-intensity biodiesel at reduced cost.

Universal Biofuels is exploring opportunities to expand to other locations throughout India, including diversification into the production of other renewable fuels such as dairy biogas, ethanol, and sustainable aviation fuel. To support this growth, Universal Biofuels is preparing to undertake an Initial Public Offering (IPO) for a sale of a minority equity stake to public investors on the India stock exchange, subject to continued favorable market conditions.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

