Body360 Fit Announces Launch of Private One-on-One Personal Training in Beverly Grove

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body360 Fit is excited to announce the launch of its private personal training services in Beverly Grove. Led by expert personal trainer Christian Graham, with over 25 years of experience, the boutique studio serves West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Melrose, Fairfax, Mid-City West, and greater Los Angeles with proven weight-loss, strength-training, and body-transformation programs for professional men and women.



“Train smarter, anywhere. Body360 Fit offers flexible personal training programs designed around your lifestyle — in-gym, in-home, small group, couples, and app-based,” said a spokesperson for Body360 Fit. “Every program blends expert coaching with science-driven methods to help you move better, build functional strength, and achieve lasting results. Whether you prefer the energy of in-person training or the freedom of app-based coaching, your path to transformation starts here.”



Body360 Fit offers a team of certified personal trainers who offer extensive expertise in weight loss, muscle and strength, functional movement, and body transformation. Every client receives individualized attention in a private, appointment-only studio that offers a diverse selection of cutting-edge fitness equipment, including Keiser functional trainers, premium-quality dumbbells, barbells, kettlebells, and more for comprehensive functional training.



With complimentary hydration, post-workout shakes, private showers, and fresh towels, the studio provides a premium environment where busy professionals can achieve remarkable transformations without compromise. Every session is custom-tailored to each client’s specific fitness goals and movement patterns, led by a certified Body360 Fit coach.



To deliver the best results, every training program at Body360 Fit starts with a precise FMS assessment to ensure safe, effective training tailored to each client’s unique needs. This process involves:



Step 1: Comprehensive Functional Movement Screen (FMS)



As certified Level 2 FMS practitioners, the personal training experts conduct a comprehensive Functional Movement Screen that includes seven movement patterns and five pain-clearing tests. This scientific assessment identifies movement limitations and determines the client’s readiness for safe, effective exercise programming.



Step 2: Customized Fitness Program Design



Using the client’s FMS results, Body360 Fit creates a science-backed training program tailored to their specific goals and movement capabilities. Whether targeting fat loss, building muscle, or preventing injury, every exercise is strategically selected to maximize results while addressing an individual’s unique movement patterns.



Step 3: Progressive Implementation and Monitoring



Each client’s program evolves as they progress, with regular reassessments ensuring continued advancement toward their goals. The team continuously refines training based on performance improvements, movement quality enhancements, and measurable results that keep clients motivated and injury-free.



“Ready to transform your body? Christian Graham’s over 25 years of expertise has helped Los Angeles professionals lose weight, build lean muscle, and move pain-free. Get the personalized attention and proven methods that deliver real, lasting transformation and vitality,” added the spokesperson for the company.



Body360 Fit encourages individuals interested in learning more to visit its website at https://body360fit.com/ or call (323) 605-7769 to schedule a free assessment today.



About Body360 Fit



Led by expert personal trainer Christian Graham, with over 25 years of experience, Body360 Fit is a boutique fitness studio in Los Angeles that offers private one-on-one personal training, proven weight-loss, strength-training, and body-transformation programs for professional men and women.



More Information



To learn more about Body360 Fit and the launch of its private personal training services in Beverly Grove, please visit the website at body360fit.com.



https://thenewsfront.com/body360-fit-announces-launch-of-private-one-on-one-personal-training-in-beverly-grove/