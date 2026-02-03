Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2025 and Declares Quarterly and Special Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Year-over-year and quarter-by-quarter comparisons are included herewith.

On January 28, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share—an increase of $0.01 per share or 8.33% over the quarterly dividend of $0.12 paid in each quarter 2025. This dividend will be payable on or about March 10, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of February 10, 2026. In addition to this quarterly dividend, the Board also approved a one-time special dividend of $0.16 per common share. This special dividend will be payable on or about March 20, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of February 16, 2026.

“We had another strong year in 2025 and I couldn’t be more proud of what our team accomplished. We delivered net earnings of $26.5 million, driven by steady, disciplined execution across the balance sheet. We continued to build momentum in our core earnings, growing our net interest margin from 4.06% for 2024 to 4.48% in 2025. That improvement reflects thoughtful pricing, better earning-asset yields, and continued progress in lowering our cost of funds while realizing healthy growth in our non-interest-bearing deposits. Altogether, those efforts generated more than $6 million in additional net interest income beyond what came from balance-sheet growth alone.” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “At the bank level, we produced a 1.86% return on average assets and a 14.42% return on average equity, results that speak to the strength of our operating model and the consistency of our execution. Most importantly, these results are a direct reflection of our people. Their focus, discipline, and commitment to serving our customers and communities continue to make the difference. While we did benefit from a couple of one-time items we discussed in our third quarter release, the underlying performance of the bank is very strong and well-positioned for our anticipated upcoming merger with Vallant Financial, Inc. and its subsidiary Pinnacle Bank based in Elberton, Georgia.”

Mullis further commented “I and the rest of our team are looking forward with great optimism as we approach our partnership with the great folks at Vallant. I’m pleased to report that we’ve received approval for our merger from each of our banking regulators and look to forward to completing the process as we move through a fairness hearing with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and a final shareholder vote planned for March of this year.”

Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.4 million, compared to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.60, compared to $0.86 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, compared to $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loans at year end 2025 totaled $1.18 billion, versus $1.16 billion at September 30, 2025 and $1.10 billion at year end 2024.

Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 184 basis points, compared to 196 basis points for the third quarter of 2025 and 206 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets (annualized) at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.86%, compared to 2.43% for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.79% for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Full Year 2025 Highlights

Total assets increased to $1.55 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024.

Earnings before income taxes totaled $34.9 million for 2025 compared to $23.0 million in 2024.

Full year net income of $26.5 million in 2025, compared to $21.8 million in 2024.

Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.86% for the full year 2025, compared to 1.68% for 2024.

Diluted earnings per share of $2.49 in 2025, compared to $2.06 in 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity increased 8.57% or $16.8 million to $212.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $195.6 million at December 31, 2024.

Tangible book value per share of $18.99 at December 31, 2025, compared to $17.45 at December 31, 2024.

Net loans grew $78.5 million, or 7.13%, during 2025.

The Bank’s asset quality remains solid, ending the year with nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate of 0.28%, past due and nonaccrual loans of 1.10% and net charge offs to average loans of 0.15% for 2025.

Bank-level efficiency ratio was 47.94% in 2025, compared to 58.27% in 2024.





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet December 31, 2025 December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 68,557,088 $ 53,898,138 $ 14,658,950 27.20 % Federal funds sold 24,222,527 42,064,131 (17,841,604 ) -42.42 % Total cash and cash equivalents 92,779,615 95,962,269 (3,182,654 ) -3.32 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 100,000 100,000 -- 0.00 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 23,890,954 9,726,716 14,164,238 0.00 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 186,027,966 215,836,502 (29,808,536 ) -13.81 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 1,084,300 1,032,800 51,500 4.99 % Loans, net of unearned income 1,195,494,788 1,116,074,659 79,420,129 7.12 % Less-allowance for loan losses (15,367,077 ) (14,488,525 ) (878,552 ) 6.06 % Loans, net 1,180,127,711 1,101,586,134 78,541,577 7.13 % Bank premises and equipment, net 14,915,617 12,780,014 2,135,603 16.71 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 565,759 776,979 (211,220 ) -27.18 % Goodwill 9,361,704 9,361,704 -- 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 1,009,542 1,338,964 (329,422 ) -24.60 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 1,059,930 21,898 1,038,032 4740.31 % Accrued interest receivable 7,871,717 7,278,258 593,459 8.15 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 15,559,812 15,128,762 431,050 2.85 % Other assets 15,673,514 22,674,658 (7,001,144 ) -30.88 % Total Assets $ 1,550,028,141 $ 1,493,605,658 $ 56,422,483 3.78 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 350,297,726 $ 325,534,335 $ 24,763,391 7.61 % Interest bearing 970,980,044 939,354,005 31,626,039 3.37 % 1,321,277,770 1,264,888,340 56,389,430 4.46 % Other borrowed funds 4,124,000 19,019,372 (14,895,372 ) -78.32 % Lease liability for operating lease 565,759 776,979 (211,220 ) -27.18 % Accrued interest payable 2,873,678 2,111,093 762,585 36.12 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,828,315 11,206,717 (2,378,402 ) -21.22 % Total liabilities 1,337,669,522 1,298,002,501 39,667,021 3.06 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 10,754,034 10,688,723 65,311 0.61 % Paid in capital surplus 36,181,552 34,936,059 1,245,493 3.57 % Retained earnings 141,831,290 130,111,050 11,720,240 9.01 % Current year earnings 26,486,986 21,804,345 4,682,641 21.48 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 920,256 1,422,709 (502,453 ) -35.32 % Treasury Stock, at cost 116,428 shares (3,815,499 ) (3,359,729 ) (455,770 ) 13.57 % Total shareholders' equity 212,358,619 195,603,157 16,755,462 8.57 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,550,028,141 $ 1,493,605,658 56,422,483 3.78 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income December 31, 2025 December 31,

December 31,

2025 2024 Change % Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 82,359,442 $ 72,453,630 $ 9,905,812 13.67 % Interest income on securities 6,364,282 7,368,157 (1,003,875 ) -13.62 % Income on federal funds sold 1,043,787 851,717 192,070 22.55 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 3,051,688 1,699,224 1,352,464 79.59 % Other interest and dividend income 84,634 183,239 (98,605 ) -53.81 % Total interest and dividend income 92,903,833 82,555,967 10,347,866 12.53 % Interest Expense: Deposits 25,690,690 25,981,731 (291,041 ) -1.12 % Interest on other borrowed funds 808,907 1,548,980 (740,073 ) -47.78 % Interest on federal funds purchased 827 296 531 179.39 % Total interest expense 26,500,424 27,531,007 (1,030,583 ) -3.74 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 66,403,409 55,024,960 11,378,449 20.68 % Less-provision for loan losses 2,794,426 556,913 2,237,513 401.77 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 63,608,983 54,468,047 9,140,936 16.78 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,315,270 2,164,988 150,282 6.94 % Other service charges, commisions and fees 1,561,610 1,553,493 8,117 0.52 % Gain on sales of foreclosed assets -- -- -- 0.00 % Gain on sales and calls of securities -- 182 (182 ) 0.00 % Gain on sale of premises amd equipment 12,950 -- 12,950 -- Increase in CSV of life insurance 431,050 417,139 13,911 3.33 % Other income 3,542,178 644,868 2,897,310 449.29 % Total noninterest income 7,863,058 4,780,670 3,082,388 64.48 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,601,965 19,050,416 1,551,549 8.14 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 2,336,478 2,223,832 112,646 5.07 % (Gain) Loss on sales of other assets 2,326 9,681 (7,355 ) 0.00 % Other expenses 13,588,142 14,961,004 (1,372,862 ) -9.18 % Total noninterest expense 36,528,911 36,244,933 283,978 0.78 % Income Before Income Taxes 34,943,130 23,003,784 11,939,346 51.90 % Provision for income taxes 8,456,145 1,199,439 7,256,706 605.01 % Net Income $ 26,486,985 $ 21,804,345 4,682,640 21.48 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.49 $ 2.06 0.43 21.09 % Diluted $ 2.49 $ 2.06 0.43 21.09 %



