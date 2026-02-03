Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2025 and Declares Quarterly and Special Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: MBLU) (the “Company”), the parent of Morris Bank (the “Bank”), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Year-over-year and quarter-by-quarter comparisons are included herewith.

On January 28, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share—an increase of $0.01 per share or 8.33% over the quarterly dividend of $0.12 paid in each quarter 2025. This dividend will be payable on or about March 10, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of February 10, 2026. In addition to this quarterly dividend, the Board also approved a one-time special dividend of $0.16 per common share. This special dividend will be payable on or about March 20, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of February 16, 2026.

“We had another strong year in 2025 and I couldn’t be more proud of what our team accomplished. We delivered net earnings of $26.5 million, driven by steady, disciplined execution across the balance sheet. We continued to build momentum in our core earnings, growing our net interest margin from 4.06% for 2024 to 4.48% in 2025. That improvement reflects thoughtful pricing, better earning-asset yields, and continued progress in lowering our cost of funds while realizing healthy growth in our non-interest-bearing deposits. Altogether, those efforts generated more than $6 million in additional net interest income beyond what came from balance-sheet growth alone.” said Spence Mullis, Chairman and CEO. “At the bank level, we produced a 1.86% return on average assets and a 14.42% return on average equity, results that speak to the strength of our operating model and the consistency of our execution. Most importantly, these results are a direct reflection of our people. Their focus, discipline, and commitment to serving our customers and communities continue to make the difference. While we did benefit from a couple of one-time items we discussed in our third quarter release, the underlying performance of the bank is very strong and well-positioned for our anticipated upcoming merger with Vallant Financial, Inc. and its subsidiary Pinnacle Bank based in Elberton, Georgia.”

Mullis further commented “I and the rest of our team are looking forward with great optimism as we approach our partnership with the great folks at Vallant. I’m pleased to report that we’ve received approval for our merger from each of our banking regulators and look to forward to completing the process as we move through a fairness hearing with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office and a final shareholder vote planned for March of this year.”

Following is a summary of the quarterly and annual highlights:

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.4 million, compared to $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.60, compared to $0.86 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Earnings before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, compared to $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Net loans at year end 2025 totaled $1.18 billion, versus $1.16 billion at September 30, 2025 and $1.10 billion at year end 2024.
  • Average cost of funds for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 184 basis points, compared to 196 basis points for the third quarter of 2025 and 206 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Return on average assets (annualized) at the bank level for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 1.86%, compared to 2.43% for the third quarter of 2025 and 1.79% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

  • Total assets increased to $1.55 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.49 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Earnings before income taxes totaled $34.9 million for 2025 compared to $23.0 million in 2024.
  • Full year net income of $26.5 million in 2025, compared to $21.8 million in 2024.
  • Return on average assets at the bank level of 1.86% for the full year 2025, compared to 1.68% for 2024.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.49 in 2025, compared to $2.06 in 2024.
  • Total shareholders’ equity increased 8.57% or $16.8 million to $212.4 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $195.6 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per share of $18.99 at December 31, 2025, compared to $17.45 at December 31, 2024.
  • Net loans grew $78.5 million, or 7.13%, during 2025.
  • The Bank’s asset quality remains solid, ending the year with nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate of 0.28%, past due and nonaccrual loans of 1.10% and net charge offs to average loans of 0.15% for 2025.
  • Bank-level efficiency ratio was 47.94% in 2025, compared to 58.27% in 2024.

 Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “could” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the expected timing of the closing of the proposed merger with Vallant Financial, Inc.; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction considering the various closing conditions; risks related to the integration of the Company and Vallant Financial, Inc.; the business and economic conditions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company’s loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company’s risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. 

CONTACT:
Morris State Bancshares
Chris Bond
Chief Financial Officer
478-272-5202 


 
MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
Consolidating Balance Sheet
December 31, 2025
           
    December 31, December 31,    
     2025   2024  Change % Change
    (Unaudited) (Unaudited)    
ASSETS          
           
Cash and due from banks   $68,557,088  $53,898,138  $14,658,950  27.20%
Federal funds sold    24,222,527   42,064,131   (17,841,604) -42.42%
Total cash and cash equivalents    92,779,615   95,962,269   (3,182,654) -3.32%
           
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks    100,000   100,000   --  0.00%
Securities available for sale, at fair value    23,890,954   9,726,716   14,164,238  0.00%
Securities held to maturity, at cost    186,027,966   215,836,502   (29,808,536) -13.81%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost    1,084,300   1,032,800   51,500  4.99%
           
Loans, net of unearned income    1,195,494,788   1,116,074,659   79,420,129  7.12%
Less-allowance for loan losses    (15,367,077)  (14,488,525)  (878,552) 6.06%
Loans, net    1,180,127,711   1,101,586,134   78,541,577  7.13%
           
Bank premises and equipment, net    14,915,617   12,780,014   2,135,603  16.71%
ROU assets for operating lease, net    565,759   776,979   (211,220) -27.18%
Goodwill    9,361,704   9,361,704   --  0.00%
Intangible assets, net    1,009,542   1,338,964   (329,422) -24.60%
Other real estate and foreclosed assets    1,059,930   21,898   1,038,032  4740.31%
Accrued interest receivable    7,871,717   7,278,258   593,459  8.15%
Cash surrender value of life insurance    15,559,812   15,128,762   431,050  2.85%
Other assets    15,673,514   22,674,658   (7,001,144) -30.88%
Total Assets   $1,550,028,141  $1,493,605,658  $56,422,483  3.78%
           
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing   $350,297,726  $325,534,335  $24,763,391  7.61%
Interest bearing    970,980,044   939,354,005   31,626,039  3.37%
     1,321,277,770   1,264,888,340   56,389,430  4.46%
           
Other borrowed funds    4,124,000   19,019,372   (14,895,372) -78.32%
Lease liability for operating lease    565,759   776,979   (211,220) -27.18%
Accrued interest payable    2,873,678   2,111,093   762,585  36.12%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities    8,828,315   11,206,717   (2,378,402) -21.22%
           
Total liabilities    1,337,669,522   1,298,002,501   39,667,021  3.06%
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Common stock    10,754,034   10,688,723   65,311  0.61%
Paid in capital surplus    36,181,552   34,936,059   1,245,493  3.57%
Retained earnings    141,831,290   130,111,050   11,720,240  9.01%
Current year earnings    26,486,986   21,804,345   4,682,641  21.48%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)    920,256   1,422,709   (502,453) -35.32%
Treasury Stock, at cost 116,428 shares    (3,815,499)  (3,359,729)  (455,770) 13.57%
Total shareholders' equity    212,358,619   195,603,157   16,755,462  8.57%
           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $1,550,028,141  $1,493,605,658   56,422,483  3.78%
           


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
Consolidating Statement of Income
December 31, 2025
             
    December 31,
 December 31,
    
     2025   2024  Change % Change
    (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)     
Interest and Dividend Income:            
Interest and fees on loans   $82,359,442  $72,453,630  $9,905,812  13.67%
Interest income on securities    6,364,282   7,368,157   (1,003,875) -13.62%
Income on federal funds sold    1,043,787   851,717   192,070  22.55%
Income on time deposits held in other banks    3,051,688   1,699,224   1,352,464  79.59%
Other interest and dividend income    84,634   183,239   (98,605) -53.81%
Total interest and dividend income    92,903,833   82,555,967   10,347,866  12.53%
             
Interest Expense:            
Deposits    25,690,690   25,981,731   (291,041) -1.12%
Interest on other borrowed funds    808,907   1,548,980   (740,073) -47.78%
Interest on federal funds purchased    827   296   531  179.39%
Total interest expense    26,500,424   27,531,007   (1,030,583) -3.74%
             
Net interest income before provision for loan losses    66,403,409   55,024,960   11,378,449  20.68%
Less-provision for loan losses    2,794,426   556,913   2,237,513  401.77%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses    63,608,983   54,468,047   9,140,936  16.78%
             
Noninterest Income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts    2,315,270   2,164,988   150,282  6.94%
Other service charges, commisions and fees    1,561,610   1,553,493   8,117  0.52%
Gain on sales of foreclosed assets    --   --   --  0.00%
Gain on sales and calls of securities    --   182   (182) 0.00%
Gain on sale of premises amd equipment    12,950   --   12,950  -- 
Increase in CSV of life insurance    431,050   417,139   13,911  3.33%
Other income    3,542,178   644,868   2,897,310  449.29%
Total noninterest income    7,863,058   4,780,670   3,082,388  64.48%
             
Noninterest Expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits    20,601,965   19,050,416   1,551,549  8.14%
Occupancy and equipment expenses, net    2,336,478   2,223,832   112,646  5.07%
(Gain) Loss on sales of other assets    2,326   9,681   (7,355) 0.00%
Other expenses    13,588,142   14,961,004   (1,372,862) -9.18%
Total noninterest expense    36,528,911   36,244,933   283,978  0.78%
             
Income Before Income Taxes    34,943,130   23,003,784   11,939,346  51.90%
Provision for income taxes    8,456,145   1,199,439   7,256,706  605.01%
             
Net Income   $26,486,985  $21,804,345   4,682,640  21.48%
             
             
Earnings per common share:            
Basic   $2.49  $2.06   0.43  21.09%
Diluted   $2.49  $2.06   0.43  21.09%
             


MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC.  
AND SUBSIDIARIES  
          
Selected Financial Information  
   
  Year Ending Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousand, except per share data)
 December 31,December 31, December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2025  2024   2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited) (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
          
Per Share Data         
Basic Earnings per Common Share $2.49 $2.06  $0.60 $0.86 $0.57 $0.46 $0.52 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  2.49  2.06   0.60  0.86  0.57  0.46  0.52 
Dividends per Common Share  0.63  0.368   0.12  0.120  0.120  0.270  0.092 
Book Value per Common Share  19.96  18.46   19.96  19.49  19.05  18.66  18.46 
Tangible Book Value per Common Share  18.99  17.45   18.99  18.51  18.06  17.66  17.45 
          
          
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding  10,629,599  10,603,218   10,649,977  10,622,703  10,608,771  10,593,370  10,596,432 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  10,637,606  10,593,225   10,637,606  10,650,112  10,650,112  10,606,258  10,593,225 
          
Selected Balance Sheet Data (Bank Only)         
Net Loans $1,180,128 $1,101,586  $1,180,128 $1,159,077 $1,140,919 $1,124,890 $1,101,286 
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits  361,832  347,929   361,832  344,745  370,879  353,158  347,929 
Interest Bearing Demand Deposits  246,320  260,371   246,320  245,707  252,487  264,937  260,371 
Savings & Money Market Deposits  405,914  402,641   405,914  406,430  404,427  397,973  402,641 
Time Deposits  319,109  276,898   319,109  326,022  316,118  301,281  276,898 
          
Earnings Summary         
Net Interest Income  66,403  55,025   17,716  16,955  16,220  15,476  14,496 
Provision for Credit Losses  2,794  557   644  1,134  439  577  28 
Non-Interest Income  7,863  4,781   1,480  3,966  1,371  1,046  1,076 
Non-Interest Expense  36,529  36,245   10,012  7,656  9,269  9,555  8,934 
Earnings before Taxes  34,943  23,004   8,540  12,131  7,882  6,389  6,610 
Income Taxes  8,456  1,199   2,169  2,927  1,883  1,476  465 
Net Income  26,487  21,805   6,371  9,204  5,999  4,913  6,145 
          
Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only)         
Return on Average Assets  1.86% 1.68%  1.86% 2.43% 1.71% 1.41% 1.79%
Return on Average Equity  14.42% 12.74%  14.05% 18.97% 13.33% 11.12% 13.69%
Equity/Assets  13.20% 12.84%  13.20% 13.03% 12.70% 12.75% 12.84%
Cost of Funds  1.93% 2.12%  1.84% 1.96% 1.98% 1.97% 2.06%
Net Interest Margin  4.48% 4.06%  4.73% 4.48% 4.43% 4.29% 4.17%
Efficiency Ratio  47.94% 58.27%  48.42% 36.96% 50.97% 57.90% 54.21%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Loans and Other Real Estate  0.28% 0.41%  0.38% 0.38% 0.37% 0.41% 0.41%
Past Due and Nonaccural Loans Ratio  1.10% 0.72%  0.69% 0.69% 0.61% 0.68% 0.72%
Net Chargeoffs to Average Loans  0.15% 0.04%  0.10% 0.31% 0.18% 0.01% 0.01%

