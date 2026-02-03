ISC a Saskatchewan Top Employer for 18th Year

ISC celebrates 18 consecutive years as one of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers , highlighting its dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace.

, highlighting its dedication to fostering an exceptional workplace. Key initiatives include supporting employee mental health and well-being through flexible work options, development opportunities and comprehensive employee supports.

through flexible work options, development opportunities and comprehensive employee supports. This recognition reflects ISC’s people-first approach, emphasizing employee well-being, career development and work-life balance.



REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 18th consecutive year, Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (ISC or the Company) is proud to be named a Saskatchewan’s Top Employer for 2026. This honour highlights ISC's commitment to a people-first culture and reinforces ISC as a foremost employer in the province.

“As we begin another remarkable year at ISC as a top employer and as a business, I want to express my gratitude to our employees, whose dedication, teamwork and unwavering commitment to our shared goals are the driving force behind ISC’s success,” said Shawn Peters, ISC President and CEO. “We are proud to be able to leverage our culture of collaboration and respect to create an environment where our employees’ growth and well-being are supported.”

Canada’s Top 100 Employers selection process evaluates organizations across Saskatchewan based on workplace environment, health and financial benefits, employee communication, performance management, training and development and community involvement. In these categories, ISC’s workplace programs promote a healthy work-life balance, encourage professional growth and foster meaningful connections within the Company and out in the community.

Key initiatives at ISC include:

people-first culture that empowers employees to grow personally and professionally while helping our community partners extend their reach in meaningful ways

comprehensive Employee Assistance Program available 24/7 to employees and their families, providing confidential support from counsellors, financial consultants, health professionals, and legal advisors

flexible work arrangements and paid personal days to help employees balance their professional and personal lives effectively

robust professional development opportunities, including training, continuing education support, and mentoring opportunities to support career advancement

strong commitment to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA), supporting a respectful, inclusive workplace where employees feel valued and supported

community investment strategy, ISC Impact offers employees volunteer time off, matching donations and fundraising events that create a lasting impact in local communities

ISC is a proud leader in registry and information management services, with a strong commitment to fostering a supportive workplace, evident in the Company’s numerous employer awards and certifications, including: Great Place To Work® Certification, Respect in the Workplace Certification and The Globe and Mail Women Lead Here benchmark.

For more information about ISC’s employment opportunities and benefits, visit isc.ca/careers.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca