SEMCAP Food & Nutrition Makes $55 Million Investment in Good Culture

PHILADELPHIA and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMCAP Food & Nutrition, today announced its $55 million investment in Good Culture, a leading better-for-you cultured dairy brand. This transaction underscores SEMCAP’s commitment to partnering with category-defining brands reshaping the future of food.

SEMCAP Food & Nutrition’s investment builds on its long-standing relationship with Good Culture and reflects the investor’s conviction in the brand’s ability to continue redefining modern dairy with clean-label, high-protein products. As part of this next phase, SEMCAP Food & Nutrition is thrilled to join majority investor L Catterton in partnering with Good Culture to help drive continued growth, accelerate innovation, and expand distribution across North America.



“We are incredibly grateful to the SEMCAP team for believing in Good Culture from the beginning,” said Jesse Merrill, Co-Founder and CEO of Good Culture. “They saw our potential to reinvigorate a sleepy, overlooked category and delivered the operational expertise and partnership necessary to turn that potential into market leadership. We are excited about this next phase of growth together.”

This new investment highlights SEMCAP Food & Nutrition’s strategy of backing the transformative food brands supporting sustainable modern health and demonstrating clear proof of concept and scalability. The firm first partnered with Good Culture in 2021 as it set out to reinvent cottage cheese with simple ingredients, nutrient-rich profiles and bold, modern branding. Today, Good Culture’s portfolio of high-protein, cultured dairy products reaches a broad and growing consumer base.



“Since our first meeting with Jesse and his team, we’ve been energized by their ambition to reinvent a dormant category and conviction that cottage cheese could be reimagined for today’s consumer,” said John Haugen, Managing Partner of SEMCAP Food & Nutrition. “This new investment demonstrates SEMCAP Food & Nutrition’s continued execution against our strategy of backing brands with real momentum and meaningful impact. We look forward to continuing this very successful partnership to build even more value at Good Culture.”



The Good Culture investment illustrates SEMCAP Food & Nutrition’s thesis of partnering with founders and management teams who are transforming categories through product quality, brand authenticity and disciplined execution.

About Good Culture

Based in Austin, TX, Good Culture is a clean-label cultured dairy brand credited with revolutionizing cottage cheese for the modern age. Founded in 2015 by Jesse Merrill and Anders Eisner, the two recognized the untapped potential of cottage cheese as a superfood, transforming it into a frontrunner of the real food movement. Today, Good Culture makes cottage cheese, sour cream, and cream cheese, all made with milk from cows raised on family farms, with no artificial ingredients, gums, stabilizers, or additives. The brand's partnerships with 1% for the Planet, Path to Pasture with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), and B-Corp Certification demonstrate its commitment to higher standards for its workers, communities, and the environment. For more information about Good Culture, please visit www.goodculture.com and follow on Instagram @good_culture.



About SEMCAP Food & Nutrition

SEMCAP Food & Nutrition invests in remarkable food companies that support sustainable modern health and a better future for food. Led by a highly skilled investment team with deep operating and investing experience in consumer-packaged goods, the team provides unique deal insight and support for strategic partnering and enhanced growth. SEMCAP Food & Nutrition partners with companies whose products emphasize organic, natural, non-GMO, and sustainable foods as well as efficient supply chain and delivery and low-waste packaging. SEMCAP Food & Nutrition is one of SEMCAP’s three platforms - health, food, and AI. SEMCAP is a growth equity firm committed to investing behind seminal trends in sectors that have the greatest impact on society.

