GrowGeneration to Participate in IgniteIt Spotlight: New Jersey on February 10, 2026

DENVER, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGeneration,” “GrowGen” or “the Company”), one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers, today announced that it will participate in the IgniteIt Spotlight: New Jersey event, which is being held February 10, 2026 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

David Todd, GrowGen’s Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, will participate in a panel discussion titled “The Plant Matters: How Genetics, Terpenes and Cultivation Strategy Drive Market Advantage” on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

For more information on IgniteIt Spotlight: New Jersey, visit: https://www.cannabismarketspotlight.com/new-jersey-2026/home

GrowGeneration’s team will be available on-site in Jersey City for meetings with commercial operators, conference attendees, and investors. Appointments may be scheduled in advance. To be added to the GrowGeneration email distribution list or to schedule a meeting, please email GrowGen@KCSA.com with GRWG in the subject line.

