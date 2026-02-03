zSpace Career Explorer™ Powered by Career Coach AI™ Receives Tech & Learning’s Best of 2025 Award of Excellence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, today announced that zSpace Career Explorer™ Powered by Career Coach AI™ has been named a recipient of Tech & Learning’s Best of 2025 Award of Excellence in the Primary Education category.

The Tech & Learning Best of Awards recognize educational technology solutions that demonstrate exceptional innovation, usability, and impact in supporting teaching and learning. This honor highlights zSpace Career Explorer’s ability to engage upper-elementary through high school students in meaningful, hands-on career exploration while helping districts advance equity, workforce readiness, and measurable student outcomes.

Designed for students in grades 5–12, zSpace Career Explorer™ enables learners to experience high-demand careers through immersive, real-world simulations—moving beyond traditional career talks or static content. Delivered exclusively on zSpace’s headset-free AR/VR laptops, the solution removes the cost, complexity, and safety concerns associated with traditional VR headsets, making immersive career exploration accessible and scalable for classrooms.

Within realistic, community-based environments, students complete interactive tasks aligned to skilled trades, technical, and emerging fields, including welding, vehicle maintenance, robotic programming, carpentry, commercial refrigeration repair, and medical technology. Each experience is paired with dynamic career profiles that outline daily responsibilities, required skills, salary ranges, and education or training pathways—helping students connect classroom learning to real-world opportunities.

Tech & Learning judges praised the platform’s immersive approach and inclusive design, noting:

“zSpace Career Explorer with Career Coach AI is an amazing solution that will help students chart their paths to the future. I particularly like the 3D aspect of performing hands-on, career-oriented tasks. The platform also offers life skills programs for neurodiverse students.”

Career Explorer is enhanced by zSpace Career Coach™, an AI-powered, in-application assistant that provides personalized, on-demand career guidance. Students can ask questions, explore related career pathways based on their interests, and export conversation transcripts for reflection or counselor review—supporting alignment with American School Counselor Association (ASCA) standards and the National Career Development Guidelines.

In 2025, districts implementing zSpace Career Explorer™ reported increased student engagement and participation in career-focused learning, particularly among students who had not previously seen themselves represented in traditional college-bound pathways. Educators and counselors also cited the platform’s built-in engagement metrics and reporting tools as key benefits, enabling them to efficiently measure student interaction, document growth in career awareness, and support data-driven decision-making without increasing administrative workload.

“Being recognized by Tech & Learning validates the impact we’re seeing in classrooms nationwide,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO at zSpace. “Career Explorer empowers students to explore what’s possible for their futures while giving educators the tools to support equity, engagement, and early career readiness.”

By combining immersive, headset-free AR/VR technology with experiential learning and AI-driven personalization on a single, purpose-built platform, zSpace Career Explorer™ exemplifies the innovation and effectiveness recognized by Tech & Learning’s Best of 2025 Awards of Excellence.

To learn more about zSpace Career Explorer™ Powered by Career Coach AI™, visit:

https://zspace.com/edu/info/career-explorer

About zSpace zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

