BlackBirch Capital and SCR Partners Launch Strategic Advisory Partnership

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBirch Capital, LLC, an advisory firm providing specialized capital raising and investment banking advisory services to real estate sponsors, and SCR Partners, LLC, a strategic and financial communications firm, today announced an exclusive partnership, BlackBirchSCR, to provide an unparalleled platform offering advisory services focused on addressing the growing need among private and public companies for more integrated capital solutions.

BlackBirch Capital is a real estate investment banking and advisory firm primarily focused on the alternative real estate sectors, with more than 30 years of collective experience and over $30 billion of private capital raised. Within the healthcare and medical outpatient sectors, BlackBirch partners exclusively with CBRE Healthcare Capital Markets to deliver integrated advisory solutions across recapitalizations, joint ventures and strategic capital raises.

SCR Partners brings decades of experience serving companies across diverse sectors, with a primary emphasis in the real estate, healthcare, industrials and financial services sectors. Possessing deep understanding of capital markets dynamics, regulatory environments and investor behavior, SCR’s team of advisors has guided clients through high-impact corporate events—from IPOs, equity and debt offerings and M&A transactions to strategic transformations and crisis communications.

“As our clients scale and capital decisions become more complex, aligning strategy, investor messaging and platform positioning matters more than ever,” said Dan McNulty, Founder and CEO of BlackBirch Capital. “Partnering with SCR adds senior-level perspective and advisory experience across multiple market cycles and deepens our work with CBRE, strengthening how we support clients at the board and investor level as they navigate growth and capital decisions.”

“We love working with smart, highly motivated people who share the same values and commitment to client partnership and success," said Tripp Sullivan, President of SCR Partners. "Our synergies with BlackBirch are clearly evident in real estate, healthcare and financial services where we share decades of collective experience. We look forward to being in the room together as we advise companies who place a premium on growth and capital allocation.”

To explore whether BlackBirchSCR’s advisory platform is the right partner for your organization’s growth and capital needs, we encourage you to reach out to us at BlackBirchSCR@BlackBirchCapital.io .

About BlackBirch Capital

BlackBirch Capital is a real estate investment bank, founded in 2019, advising public and private operators on raising both debt and equity growth capital across alternative real estate sectors. The firm supports clients through structured equity solutions, M&A advisory and programmatic joint ventures designed to align institutional capital with long-term strategy to drive sustained growth. For additional information, please visit www.blackbirchcapital.io.

About SCR Partners

Founded in Nashville in 2014, serving public and private clients nationwide, SCR Partners provides strategic communications for companies who refuse to be undervalued or misunderstood. SCR provides hands-on, senior-level guidance through high-impact events and inflection points such as capital raises, M&A, IPOs, strategic transformations, and crisis communications. To find out more, please visit www.scr-ir.com.

Contacts: Dan McNulty Tripp Sullivan Founder & CEO, BlackBirch Capital, LLC President, SCR Partners, LLC (646) 634-8694 (615) 942-7077 Dan.McNulty@BlackBirchCapital.io TSullivan@SCR-IR.com



