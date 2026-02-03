Berkshire Grey Launches Scoop™ Robotic Trailer Unloader To Transform High-Variability Dock Operations

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, a global leader in AI-enabled robotic automation, today announced the launch of the Scoop™, a robotic trailer unloading system designed to deliver market leading throughput rates and improved productivity where variability is highest: inside the trailer.

Across parcel, retail, eCommerce, and 3PL distribution centers, the dock remains one of the most operationally difficult and physically demanding parts of the building. When inbound unloading becomes the constraint, the impact cascades downstream affecting the entire warehouse operation. The Scoop system safely reduces this volatility while improving overall unloading performance.

The company is currently completing customer-installed pilot programs for Scoop with production systems to be deployed in 2026.





Scoop™, Berkshire Grey’s trailer unloader, delivers enhanced throughput rates under real-world variability.

A systems approach built for safety, productivity and load variability

Scoop’s dual mode picking and induction system enables seamless handling of unstructured loads and improves throughput rates. Unlike other robotic trailer unloading systems, Scoop is not limited to item-by-item handling or the need to operate under a narrow set of unloading conditions.

Increased throughput due to a bulk unloading approach that extracts a variety of load types simultaneously vs. item-by-item handling. Built for unstructured trailer loads: Seamlessly processes mixed parcel sizes, shapes, collapsed walls, floor-level piles, and soft-sided parcels (including polybags).

Seamlessly processes mixed parcel sizes, shapes, collapsed walls, floor-level piles, and soft-sided parcels (including polybags). Dual mode approach for continuous flow: Utilizes picking and induction features to orchestrate consistent inbound flow.

Utilizes picking and induction features to orchestrate consistent inbound flow. Brownfield-ready integration: Designed to deploy into existing dock environments using available infrastructure.

Designed to deploy into existing dock environments using available infrastructure. Safety-forward, controlled operation: Provides controlled access and predictable system behavior to support safe and efficient human interaction when required.



“Dock operations are where real-world variability and labor constraints collide, and that volatility can set the pace for an entire facility,” said Dave Paratore, Chief Executive Officer, Berkshire Grey. “With Scoop, we’re bringing production-grade, reliable automation to the trailer door - enabling the combination of measurable productivity gains and higher package handling rates. This embodies Berkshire Grey’s philosophy of “make it easier” for the customer to be successful.”

This introduction leverages more than a decade of expertise in picking and sortation automation for logistics, distribution and fulfillment operations and represents an initial entry into the Dock Automation Market with other expansions forthcoming.

See Scoop at MODEX 2026

Berkshire Grey will demonstrate Scoop™ at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta (April 13–16). Learn more about Scoop™ at berkshiregrey.com/solutions/scoop-trailer-unloading

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group, is a global leader in AI-driven robotics that transforms warehouse and fulfillment operations for parcels and logistics providers, 3PLs, retailers and e-commerce customers. The company provides end-to-end automation solutions at scale across critical, high-volume workflows, from picking and sortation through dock automation. Powered by deep expertise in robotics, artificial intelligence, and software, Berkshire Grey enables customers to reduce labor risk, increase throughput, and flex operations in response to rapidly changing demand.

Trademark Notice

Scoop™, Berkshire Grey® and BG® are trademarks of Berkshire Grey. Other names and marks may be the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Berkshire Grey Media Relations: Peter Van Alstine; press@berkshiregrey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f386d39c-b989-4c34-9577-f380a8b0fe6b