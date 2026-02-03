Hematology Oncology of Indiana and American Oncology Network Welcome Dr. Amy Braden

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hematology Oncology of Indiana (HOI) and American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices, is pleased to announce that Amy Braden, DO, has joined the practice’s physician team and is now accepting new patients.

Dr. Braden is a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist with more than 10 years of experience in patient care. She earned her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She then completed her internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, followed by a hematology and oncology fellowship at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

“I am thrilled to join Hematology Oncology of Indiana,” said Dr. Braden. “The practice has a long-standing reputation for delivering the high-quality, patient-centered community cancer care that I value, and I look forward to collaborating with the physician team to continue delivering exceptional care to patients in Indiana.”

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Braden to Hematology Oncology of Indiana,” said Brian P. Mulherin, MD, a Board-certified hematologist and oncologist at the practice. “Her impressive background and dedication to personalized care make her an excellent addition to our team. I’m confident our patients and physicians will benefit from her extensive knowledge and expertise.”

HOI provides high-quality community-based cancer care at six locations, including two practices in metropolitan Indianapolis, and additional locations in Logansport, Lebanon, Noblesville, and Fishers, Indiana. The practice offers a full range of exceptional cancer services, including specialty infusion services, pathology, pharmacy, clinical trials and BiTE therapy, providing treatment based on research and focused on the whole person.

“On behalf of AON, I’m excited to welcome Dr. Braden to Hematology Oncology of Indiana and to our national network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Her clinical expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional, patient-centered community-based cancer care will strengthen the care we offer in Indiana and across the network.”

Dr. Braden is now seeing patients at Hematology Oncology of Indiana’s Indianapolis, Logansport, and Noblesville locations.

For more information about American Oncology Network, visit www.AONcology.com. For more information about Hematology Oncology of Indiana, visit www.hematologyoncologyin.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 300 providers practicing across 20 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Hematology Oncology of Indiana

Hematology Oncology of Indiana is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, Hematology Oncology of Indiana strives to provide the best possible experience to patients and their families throughout the healthcare journey. Learn more at hematologyoncology.com.

