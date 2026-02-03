BioCardia Announces Late Breaking Echocardiography Results from the CardiAMP HF Trial to be Presented at Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics (THT)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [NASDAQ: BCDA], a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced echocardiography data for the CardiAMP Cell Therapy for the treatment of heart failure has been accepted for Late Breaking Clinical Trial Oral Presentation at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics (THT) Meeting, which takes place March 2-4 in Boston, Massachusetts.

On behalf of the CardiAMP HF investigators, the presentation will be made by Dr. Amish Raval, M.D., Professor of Medicine at UW School of Medicine and Public Health and CardiAMP HF Trial National Co-Principal Investigator.

Presentation Title: “Autologous Cell Therapy May Curb Pathological Ventricular Remodeling in Chronic Ischemic HFrEF Patients Selected for Favorable Cell Characteristics - Late Breaking Echocardiography Results from the CardiAMP HF trial.”

Presentation Session: THT Late Breaking Clinical Trial Oral Presentation on March 2 at 2pm EST.

About CardiAMP Autologous Cell Therapy

Granted FDA Breakthrough designation, CardiAMP Cell Therapy uses a patient’s own bone marrow cells delivered to the heart in a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure intended to increase capillary density and reduce tissue fibrosis of myocardial tissue to address microvascular dysfunction. Clinical development of the CardiAMP Cell Therapy for heart failure is supported by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund and is reimbursed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CAUTION - Limited by United States law to investigational use.

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three cardiac clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms, and soon the Heart3D™ fusion imaging platform. BioCardia selectively partners on biotherapeutic delivery with peers developing important biologic therapies. For more information visit www.biocardia.com.

