Maestra.io Ends 2025 as the Fastest-Growing Competitor to Klaviyo, Expanding Its US Customer Base +144%

Arlington, MA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maestra, the all-in-one, CDP-powered, AI-enabled omnichannel marketing platform for direct-to-consumer brands, today announced its year-end business results. In 2025, Maestra expanded its US customer base 144% YoY, led by apparel, sports, furniture, home goods, and other DTC brands. It also grew headcount +61% YoY supporting faster innovation, deeper customer support, and accelerated go-lives.

Customer results: Maestra delivered measurable outcomes for teams replacing legacy stacks in 2025:

Urban Armor Gear cut costs by 64% by consolidating its marketing stack, replacing Klaviyo + Yotpo + Frosmo. “These guys feel like a true partner and extension of our team” – Nick Salisbury, E-commerce Director

Sena streamlined multi-regional marketing and drove 2.2× revenue growth, replacing Klaviyo. “The implementation couldn’t have been smoother – just two weeks from start to finish” – Brodie Johnson, E-Commerce Sales Account Manager

Selkirk boosted Meta Ads ROAS by 2.6× with Maestra’s dynamic product cards, replacing Marpipe. “The creative quality and template design are significantly better, the team is incredibly responsive and supportive, and most importantly, the performance has exceeded anything we’ve seen before” – David Waugh, Director of Ecommerce & Growth

JOLYN achieved 17% total revenue growth through marketing transformation, replacing Klaviyo + Amped + Rebuy + Yotpo. “I switched from Klaviyo and couldn’t be happier” – Jennifer Fenton, Sr. Director of Marketing

Enlightened Equipment achieved +52.5% in total revenue, replacing Klaviyo. “They didn’t just provide a tool – they worked with us, strategized, and felt like an extension of our own team” – Will Palumbo, Director of Marketing

Coolibar unlocked 33.6% more campaign after switching from Klaviyo to Maestra. “I finally have the flexible flow builder, launch help, and strategic support we were missing with Klaviyo” – Nikita Zabrodin, CRM Lead, Coolibar

Product milestones: In 2025, Maestra expanded Shopify capabilities with a native Shopify × Maestra loyalty app, checkout and post-checkout widgets, and deeper integrations.

The team also shipped AI tools (assistant, scenarios, and segments), added RCS and WhatsApp, introduced ecommerce quizzes, and delivered practical enhancements like a URL shortener, an improved SMS/email campaign UX, and stronger deliverability, analytics, and security.

Compliance: Maestra strengthened enterprise readiness in 2025 by achieving SOC 2 Type II and adding HIPAA compliance.

Community presence: In 2025, Maestra expanded its presence across the DTC ecosystem with an active schedule of conferences and trade shows – including Shoptalk, eTail, eCommerce Summits, Grow Conference, Furniture Marketing Group Conference, and the Fashion & Commerce Summit.

Maestra also hosted its first successful in-house online event, DTC Coffee Hour, featuring operator-led discussions with speakers including: Ashvin Melwani (Obvi), Andrey Rebrov (Finsi.ai; ex-Scentbird), Kyle Cannon (Furniture Fair), Tamanna Bawa (Triple Whale), and Jon Cairo (CustomersAI).

About Maestra

Maestra is an all-in-one ecommerce personalization platform for direct-to-consumer brands. Maestra drives uplift with site, product, and price personalization – layered on top of email and SMS campaigns – while consolidating the marketing stack with a real-time CDP. Paired with white-glove service, Maestra helps brands increase conversions by 15%+ and scale with confidence.

As an AI-enabled omnichannel marketing platform, Maestra is trusted by brands such as Quiksilver, JBL, Nespresso, United Colors of Benetton, Tefal, Panasonic, Miele, L’Oréal, Birkenstock, Marco Polo, Under Armour, and Gap, Maestra is setting a new standard in DTC marketing technology. For more information, visit maestra.io