Zadara Empowers Kocho with Streamlined VMware Alternative to Eliminate Complexity and Multi-Tenant AI Clouds Powered by NVIDIA GPUs to Enable Efficient Sovereign AI Clouds

London, UK and Irvine, CA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kocho, a UK-based provider of cybersecurity, identity, cloud transformation and managed services announced today that it has selected Zadara, the sovereign AI cloud leader, to support and future-proof its cloud infrastructure. The collaboration equips Kocho with the secure infrastructure needed to meet growing client needs, while navigating market changes such as the increasing demand for AI readiness and the disruptions resulting from the VMware-Broadcom acquisition.

Faced with the combination of escalating licensing costs, pricing uncertainty and infrastructure complexity, Kocho sought a strategic shift from the traditional stack. By deploying Zadara, Kocho adopted a consumption-based, OPEX-driven cloud model, lowering the level of what had been significant upfront capital investments. This enabled Kocho to scale resources as needed, reduce capacity planning burdens and find a viable alternative to VMware and its new licensing costs. Zadara managed services also allow Kocho’s IT team to focus on delivering customer value through applications and services.

“Zadara’s distributed edge cloud delivers performance, data sovereignty, and real-time AI processing without data egress fees or financial lock-in,” said Jacques Fourie, Global Operations Director at Kocho. “Partnering with Zadara has been a critical step in future-proofing Kocho’s cloud services. Zadara liberates our team to focus on application work. We live in the house; Zadara provides the house.”

Kocho’s clients benefit from enhanced agility, faster service delivery, and guaranteed data residency, including secure client backups through Zadara’s advanced architecture and robust multi-tenancy capabilities. Additionally, Zadara’s seamless compatibility with Azure further aligns with Kocho’s Microsoft-first strategy, ensuring ease of integration for clients committed to Microsoft cloud technologies.

“We are proud to partner with Kocho in delivering a cloud infrastructure that is sovereign, secure and built for the demands of real-time AI and data-intensive workloads,” said Alasdair Hill, Sales Director - Northern Europe, Zadara. “Zadara is enabling Kocho to drive innovation and provide unmatched value to their clients while ensuring performance, compliance and scalability.”

About Zadara

Zadara (https://www.zadara.com) is a leading provider of sovereign AI edge clouds offering a revolutionary distributed cloud platform that simplifies operational complexity and enables seamless multi-tenancy through automated end-to-end provisioning of compute, storage, and networking.

With over 500 edge cloud locations worldwide and with the ability to deploy a cloud in any location, Zadara’s clouds are uniquely positioned to meet the unique demands of various cloud-based use cases, including sovereign cloud and AI inference at the edge for service providers and the modern enterprise. Zadara clouds are AWS compatible and feature consumption-based pricing with zero data egress fees.

Zadara’s fully-managed clouds are designed to accommodate any workload, anywhere – whether on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud or at the edge.

Zadara operates worldwide with a highly skilled team that provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support and services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Kocho

Kocho combines the power of Microsoft cloud technology with world-class identity, cyber security, mobility and managed services to steer UK organisations on a course to secure cloud transformation.

Headquartered in London, Kocho also has operations in Cardiff, and South Africa. Customers span mid-market organisations up to large enterprises, operating in many different industries including financial services, health, manufacturing and professional services sectors. Brands relying on Kocho include Bupa, AVIVA, Hallo Healthcare, Unilabs, and Liontrust Asset Management.