Automotive TIC Services Market to Worth Over US$ 38.89 Billion by 2031 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive TIC services market was valued at 20.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 38.89 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2031.

Testing service has become an important part for automobile manufacturers while launching any product, as it ensures that the product is in compliance with manufacturing standards and reduces the chances of unexpected component failure. Manufacturers also have to bear heavy losses in such instances. Testing service is expected to propel the automotive TIC services market with the highest growth rate in the forecast period. With the rising demand for quality and safety products, testing services have shown tremendous growth and are expected to propel the market in the forecast period. Robotics equipped with computer vision and machine learning algorithms are increasingly used for automated visual inspection of components and assemblies. These systems can identify surface defects, dimensional deviations, material inconsistencies, and micro-level anomalies that are often missed during manual inspections. Continuous learning models improve detection accuracy over time, enabling higher inspection throughput without compromising quality.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-tic-services-market

OEMs and Suppliers Rely on TIC Services to Ensure Performance, Safety, and Sustainability

The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services market is an important component in guaranteeing high standards in the regulatory safety, quality, and performance of vehicles, components, and systems. The services provided by TIC include the all-inclusive testing of materials, parts, and vehicles manufactured as a whole; in-depth inspection in the production and operation process; and certification when complying with both national and international provisions. Such services assist the OEMs, suppliers, and regulatory bodies to ensure high levels of safety, reliability, and performance and to promote emissions regulation as well as environmental sustainability by offering objective verification.

The development of the market is driven by the increased level of regulatory norms, the increase in the level of safety and reliability of the vehicles, and the spread of new automotive technologies, which demand special analysis. Demand for TIC services is abetted by growth in the emerging markets, as well as increasing production of automobiles. The innovations in testing approaches, AI-controlled inspection, and online certification processes are also a chance and contribute to efficiency and decrease the overall cost of operation.

Testing Services Anchor Automotive TIC Market as Risk Mitigation Becomes Critical

The testing segment held a 58.4% market share in the automotive TIC services market. This visibility is facilitated by the augmented complexity of modern cars, including electric power systems, autonomous driving solutions, and connected car systems, which need to be tested in an overall manner, including subsystems and complete cars. The testing services include material characterization, functional performance testing, durability testing, and emissions testing that help OEMs ensure that the product will comply with the high safety and environmental regulation standards. The huge reliance of manufacturers on objective verification and the role of testing in minimizing operational and reputational risks.

Rising Cross-Border Trade Elevates Certification’s Strategic Role in Market Expansion

The certification segment took 4.1% in 2025 and proved to be the most dynamic segment due to certification, vehicles, subsystems, and components being permitted to comply with national and international regulatory frameworks, which enable OEMs and suppliers to access global markets. Implementing the use of digital certification systems and AI-based verification solutions is boosting the speed of a faster approval process, minimizing human error, and decreasing time-to-market. Although testing and certification are not as important to the market share as they are to the testing, the nature of the growing regulatory complexity, cross-border trade, and growing consumer expectations concerning safety and reliability are making certification increasingly important.

Europe’s Stringent Safety and Emissions Standards Sustain Strong Demand for Automotive TIC

In 2025, Europe was the largest market for automotive testing, inspection, and certification services, holding a 40.4% share, supported by advanced technological adoption, a strong automotive manufacturing base, and one of the world's most strict regulatory environments. The region has a deeply embedded culture of compliance-driven engineering, where vehicle safety, emissions, and performance standards directly translate into sustained demand for comprehensive TIC services.

Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom host a dense concentration of global OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and specialized component manufacturers. This well-developed automotive ecosystem generates continuous requirements for vehicle type approval, component validation, supplier audits, and lifecycle certification services across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Strict regional safety, emissions, and environmental regulations further reinforce Europe's leadership. Compliance with evolving standards related to vehicle electrification, emissions reduction, functional safety, and cybersecurity necessitates extensive testing and certification throughout the vehicle development and production cycle. High consumer expectations around vehicle quality, reliability, and technological sophistication also push manufacturers to engage third-party TIC providers to validate performance and compliance.

Automotive TIC Services Market Major Players:

Applus Services S.A.

Bureau Veritas

Dekra Se

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

Intertek Group PLC

TÜV NORD Group

TUV Rheinland AG Group

TUV SUD SGS

Key Market Segmentation:

By Service Type:

Testing Service

Inspection Service

Certification Service

By Source:

In-house

Outsource

By Application:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing

Electrical and Electronics Market

Electric Vehicles and Battery Systems

Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

Homologation Testing

Interior and Exterior Material Components

Telematics

OEM Testing

Vehicle Inspection Services

Others

By Supply Chain Services:

Design

Production

Distribution

Selling

Operation

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/automotive-tic-services-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube