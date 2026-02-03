Advisory Firm Maverick Meridian Launches to Help Companies Build GTM Systems that Turn Strategy Into Revenue

Led by Award-Winning Sales and Marketing Expert;

Certified by GTM Partners

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Meridian — the bold, strategy-first GTM consultancy built to accelerate the growth of companies in HR technology and healthcare (both human and animal) - has officially launched. Founded by Jennifer Ravalli, the firm brings a modern, no-fluff approach to Go-to-Market strategy for category creators, emerging disruptors, and scale-stage innovators.

Maverick Meridian isn’t another consultancy — it’s a launchpad for companies ready to compete and win in crowded, regulated, or misunderstood markets. With deep vertical expertise, a sharp command of GTM strategy, and a bias toward action, Maverick Meridian helps clients align sales, marketing, product and customer strategy to drive scalable, predictable growth.

“Jennifer Ravalli has long been a strategic force in HR tech — a true operator who understands how to drive growth from idea to execution,” said George LaRocque, founder of WorkTech and leading analyst in the future of work. “With Maverick Meridian, she’s delivering accessibility to a proven, integrated GTM model that today’s innovators truly need.”

As part of its commitment to excellence, Maverick Meridian is proud to be a Certified Partner of GTM Partners, placing it among a select group of firms aligned with the most rigorous, data-backed GTM frameworks available today.

“We’re excited to welcome Maverick Meridian to our trusted partner ecosystem,” said Sangram Vajre, co-founder of GTM Partners. “Jennifer brings a rare combination of vertical expertise and practical GTM leadership. She’s exactly the kind of partner who understands how to translate strategy into outcomes.”

Additionally, Maverick Meridian is grounded in a leadership-first ethos. Founder Jennifer Ravalli is a vocal advocate for developing emerging talent and advancing women in leadership, helping companies build not just scalable GTM systems — but durable, inclusive, high-performing teams ready to lead the next era of innovation.

“We partner with ambitious leaders who are tired of reactive, disconnected go-to-market tactics,” said Jennifer Ravalli, Founder of Maverick Meridian. “We bring the strategy, execution, and urgency to help you build a resilient and sustainable growth model that clearly resonates with your buyers.”

Whether it’s a next-gen HR platform reimagining talent systems or a digital health startup expanding into new markets, Maverick Meridian builds GTM strategies that don’t just launch — they lead.

Maverick Meridian is accepting a limited number of HR technology and healthcare clients. To learn if your organization is eligible and for additional information, please visit maverickmeridian.com

Maverick Meridian is a go-to-market consultancy helping high-growth companies scale with precision and purpose. Founded by GTM strategist Jennifer Ravalli, the firm merges strategic clarity, operational execution, and leadership development to build modern, high-impact GTM engines. Maverick Meridian is a Certified Partner of GTM Partners.