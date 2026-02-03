Clearwave Fiber Brings High-Speed Fiber Internet to Marietta, Ga.

Savannah, GA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of 100% Fiber Internet, is proud to announce an expansion of its Fiber network into Marietta, Georgia and surrounding communities in Cobb County. This investment will bring multi-gigabit Fiber Internet to homes and businesses, including the areas of Fair Oaks, West Marietta, and East Cobb. Construction has already begun, and the first customers are expected to come online in early 2026.

This expansion underscores Clearwave Fiber’s focus on providing fast, reliable, and future-ready Internet to growing communities. With speeds up to 10 Gbps, residents and businesses will enjoy smooth streaming, efficient remote work, optimized online learning, and smart home integration — all supported by Clearwave Fiber’s advanced infrastructure and local customer care.

“Expanding into Marietta reflects our mission to close the digital divide and deliver world-class Internet where it’s needed most,” said Charles Lawrence, President of Clearwave Fiber’s Residential segment. “We’re proud to provide future-ready connectivity that helps residents and businesses thrive in today’s connected world.”

Clearwave Fiber is collaborating with Cobb County leaders to make development seamless and provide long-term value to the community. A local team will manage construction, maintain the network, and offer outstanding customer care.

Clearwave Fiber’s advanced network delivers superior reliability and speed, far surpassing traditional cable or DSL. With fully symmetrical upload and download capabilities, customers enjoy uninterrupted streaming, crisp video calls, and maximum productivity.

Residents and businesses can check service availability, sign up for updates, or explore Internet plans by visiting clearwavefiber.com/comingsoon.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a 100% Fiber network serving communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Georgia, Florida, Illinois and Kansas. Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.