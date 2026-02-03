2X Solutions Launches Pre-Text Messaging to Boost Lead Connection Rates and Revenue Efficiency 

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X Solutions, a leader in AI-powered customer engagement and compliance-driven communication technology, today announced the launch of its newest feature: Pre-Text Messaging, designed to significantly increase live connection rates with new leads before an AI-initiated call is placed.

The Pre-Text feature sends a brief, compliant text message to prospects moments before an AI call, setting context, establishing trust, and improving answer rates. Early performance data shows meaningful gains in engagement and operational efficiency.

Proven Performance Gains

In controlled comparisons with new leads, 2X observed a substantial lift in connection rates:

Baseline connection rate: i.e. 54%

With 2X Pre-Call Texting: i.e. 61%–69%

Performance lift: 7%–15%





The real-world impact is significant. For example, organizations handling 3,000 new leads per month, an average 11% improvement results in 330 additional live connections. At an estimated $150 per lead, this translates to approximately $49,500 per month in increased efficiency and revenue opportunity.

Designed for Trust, Timing, and Compliance

Pre-Call Text Messaging is fully integrated into the 2X platform and built with the same compliance-first approach that underpins all 2X solutions. The feature supports transparent outreach, clear identification, and configurable messaging aligned with TCPA and regulatory best practices.

“Getting a prospect to answer the phone is one of the biggest bottlenecks in modern customer engagement,” said Kevin DeMeritt, Founder at 2X Solutions. “Pre-Call Texting solves that problem by creating a moment of awareness and trust before the call ever happens—while remaining fully compliant and easy to deploy.”





Expanding the 2X Engagement Platform

The launch builds on 2X Solutions’ momentum following recent platform advancements and compliance milestones, including its previously announced SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance, reinforcing the company’s commitment to secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready AI communications.

With Pre-Text Messaging, 2X continues to help sales teams, contact centers, and customer experience leaders connect more often, waste less effort, and convert more conversations into outcomes.

Availability

The Pre-Call Text Message feature is now available to all 2X Solutions' customers and can be enabled directly within the 2X platform.

