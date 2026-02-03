Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company announcement
No. 10/2026

                                                 3 February 2026

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)Name Thomas Johansen
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/status CFO
b)Initial notification/Amendment

 		 Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914 
b)LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		 Shares

 

 

 

 DK0060952919
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 		 Price(s)         Volume(s)
 DKK 347.40            25,935
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

 N/A
e)Date of the transaction 3 February 2026
f)Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

