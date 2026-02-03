Percepta Announces Leadership Transition as President Karen Gurganious Steps Down; TTEC Executive Thomas Monaghan Named Successor

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percepta, a global customer experience (CX) company and joint venture between TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) and Ford Motor Company, today announced that President Karen Gurganious has stepped down from her role. Thomas Monaghan, TTEC’s Senior Vice President of Global Operational Excellence, has been appointed to succeed her as president of Percepta, effective immediately.

Gurganious, who has led Percepta for the past six years, is departing to focus on family and personal priorities. During her tenure, Percepta expanded to support 60 markets across 13 countries and nearly 4,000 employees worldwide. She oversaw the company’s growth into new revenue-generating services, strengthened Percepta’s CX capabilities in electric vehicles and in-vehicle technology, and advanced its digital and analytics footprint.

“Karen has been an extraordinary leader whose dedication, strategic vision, and deep commitment to Percepta’s mission have helped shape the company into a global CX powerhouse,” said Ken Tuchman, TTEC Chairman and CEO. “We are grateful for her leadership and the meaningful impact she has made. As we look ahead, Thomas is exceptionally well-equipped to lead Percepta into its next phase of growth, bringing world-class operational expertise and a passion for elevating the customer experience.”

Monaghan brings more than 20 years of global BPO, operations, and customer experience leadership to the role. He has overseen major CX transformations and large-scale operations for several global industry leaders. He has also driven significant growth and operational excellence for leading automotive brands throughout his career, giving him deep insight into OEM, dealer, and driver-support ecosystems. In his current role at TTEC, he drives global operational excellence, digital transformation initiatives, and enterprise modernization programs.

Monaghan will begin transitioning into the role immediately will partner with Gurganious over the coming months to ensure a seamless handoff. Gurganious will continue to support onboarding and strategic transition activities through early 2026.

“I am incredibly proud of what this team has achieved and deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead such a passionate and mission-driven organization,” said Gurganious. “Percepta is poised for a strong future, and Thomas will be an exceptional steward for the next stage of growth.”

About Percepta

Percepta LLC, a joint venture between TTEC Holdings, Inc. and Ford Motor Company, has delivered customer experience (CX) solutions for more than 25 years. Operating in 13 countries and 60 markets, Percepta supports both mass-market and luxury automotive brands with end-to-end CX services across every channel. The company’s expertise spans sales, service, and fleet solutions, with a strong focus on emerging mobility technologies such as electric vehicles, telematics, and app support. From concierge care and technical assistance to back-office operations and digital analytics, Percepta ensures seamless customer interactions at every touchpoint. Learn more at www.percepta.com.

