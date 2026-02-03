Jayud Global Logistics Certified as Alibaba Verified Supplier

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud" or the "Company"), a leading end-to-end supply chain solutions provider based in Shenzhen that specializes in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has been officially certified as a Verified Supplier by Alibaba.com, the leading platform for global B2B trade. This certification underscores Jayud's commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and transparent logistics services to businesses worldwide. The certification was awarded after a comprehensive onsite assessment by the renowned independent verification company TÜV Rheinland.

The Alibaba.com Verified Supplier status is a significant credential for suppliers, indicating that a company's legal existence, production capabilities, and process controls have been thoroughly inspected, certified, and proven. For Jayud, this certification serves as a testament to its operational excellence and solidifies its position as a trusted partner in the global logistics industry.

The verification process, conducted by TÜV Rheinland, involved a meticulous onsite audit of Jayud's operations, ensuring that the company meets the highest standards of business custom and practice. The comprehensive assessment covered a wide range of critical areas, including operational aspects such as company overview, production capacity, production process management, and production flow. The evaluation also examined business dimensions, including the current export situation, export business capacity, and company development and expansion plans. Quality assurance and research and development capacity were also thoroughly reviewed, along with compliance elements such as certifications, photos, and company and product samples. Additionally, the assessment included a detailed review of the company's human resources capabilities.

"We are very proud to be recognized as an Alibaba.com Verified Supplier," said Xiaogang Geng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jayud. "It is a testament to our team’s hard work, discipline, and preparation. It gives our customers extra peace of mind, knowing they are working with a logistics company that has been independently examined and found to meet the highest standards in the business. We expect this certification to help us build stronger relationships with our current clients and give us new chances to grow around the world," Mr. Geng concluded.

The certification is valid from January 10, 2026, to January 9, 2027. Jayud's verified profile and certificate are now visible to millions of business buyers on their Alibaba.com storefront at https://jayudlogistics.en.alibaba.com.

About Jayud Global Logistics Limited

Jayud Global Logistics Limited is one of the leading Shenzhen-based end-to-end supply chain solution providers in China, focusing on cross-border logistics services. The Company benefits from unique geographic advantages that provide a high degree of support for ocean, air, and overland logistics. A Verified Supplier by Alibaba.com, Jayud has established a global operation network featuring logistics facilities at major transportation hubs in China and around the world, with footprints in 12 provinces in Mainland China and 16 countries across six continents. Jayud offers a comprehensive range of cross-border supply chain solutions, including freight forwarding, supply chain management, and other value-added services. With its strong service capabilities and research and development capabilities in proprietary IT systems, the Company provides customized and efficient logistics solutions and develops long-standing customer relationships. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.jayud.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “is/are likely to”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

