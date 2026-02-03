Lakeland Fire + Safety Awarded Contract from UK County Fire and Rescue Services for Firefighting Gloves

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its Eagle FR subsidiary has been awarded a significant multi-year contract to supply Ultimate Glow+ structural firefighting gloves to seven (7) County Fire and Rescue Services in the United Kingdom. Terms of the order were not disclosed.

UK Fire and Rescue Services are divided into 12 regional divisions and 53 individual fire and rescue services, employing approximately 30,600 firefighters. Each division and service delivers emergency response to fires, road accidents, and floods while providing medical assistance and hazardous material cleanup. They also focus on public safety through community prevention programs, home safety checks, and the enforcement of building fire regulations.

“This win represents a major endorsement of our technical capability, product performance, and responsible business practices,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Fire + Safety. “The contract was secured through a fully competitive open tender process, which included extensive independent technical evaluation and comprehensive wearer trials conducted across multiple services. Eagle’s new Ultimate Glow+ glove, designed to reduce firefighter exposure to harmful contaminants while enhancing situational awareness, achieved the number one ranked position overall. The evaluation was based on a combination of full technical compliance, positive operational feedback from frontline firefighters, and strong alignment with the authorities’ social, environmental, and sustainability requirements.

“This award reflects the strength of our product innovation, our commitment to firefighter safety and performance, and our ability to meet the increasingly rigorous procurement standards of UK emergency services. We believe this contract further strengthens our position as a trusted long-term partner to the fire and rescue sector and provides a solid platform for continued growth within the UK public safety market,” concluded Jenkins.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

