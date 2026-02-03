Magnus Technologies Strengthens Data Security and Controls with SOC 2 Type II Certification

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Technologies (“Magnus”), a leading Transportation Management System (TMS) software provider, today announced it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Certification. This certification demonstrates Magnus' dedication to the highest standards of data security, availability, and operational integrity for its customers.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a significant milestone for Magnus and a direct reflection of how we operate,” said Matt Cartwright, CEO of Magnus Technologies. “Transportation data is the backbone of modern logistics operations, and this certification verifies that our platform is built with security at its core and is backed by rigorous, continuously monitored controls.”

Magnus’ enterprise SaaS-based TMS is designed to deliver predictable, scalable performance without introducing unnecessary operational risk. The Magnus platform leverages layered security controls, including role-based access, encrypted data, continuous system monitoring, routine security testing, and defined incident response processes. These controls are embedded directly into how the platform runs day to day.

As cyber risk, regulatory scrutiny, and customer expectations continue to rise across the transportation ecosystem, carriers are increasingly expected to demonstrate strong data governance and operational controls. The SOC 2 Type II certification underscores Magnus’ position as a trusted TMS partner for carriers and brokers operating in complex, high-visibility supply chains.

By validating the effectiveness of its controls over time, the audit reinforces Magnus’ focus on reliability, operational resilience, and customer-centric innovation, while supporting a broader commitment to reducing risk through better process design and automation.

To learn more about Magnus Technologies and its secure, cloud-based Transportation Management System, visit magnustech.com.

About Magnus Technologies

Magnus Technologies, headquartered in Austin, Texas, has 20 years of experience designing, developing, and delivering enterprise Transportation Management System (TMS) software. Magnus offers an enterprise SaaS-based TMS that is affordable and scalable to fleets of all sizes. The modular platform works seamlessly with the Magnus Driver App and Magnus Carrier Advantage network to deliver a complete, end-to-end mobile dispatch and order fulfillment solution to maximize profitability and growth.

To learn more, visit www.magnustech.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage

michelle.w@leadcoverage.com