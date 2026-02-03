d’Amico International Shipping to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on February 5, 2026

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- d’Amico International Shipping S.A. (BIT: DIS), a leading international operator in the product tanker market, today announced that Carlos Balestra di Mottola, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences, on February 5, 2026.

DATE: February 5, 2026

TIME: 11:00am – 11:30 am ET



The presentation will be a live, interactive online event, during which investors will have the opportunity to ask questions in real time. For those unable to attend the live session, an archived webcast will be made available following the event.

Investors are encouraged to pre-register and complete the online system check-in advance to ensure smooth participation and to receive event updates.

Further information about the event is available at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Solid performance supported by favourable product tanker market conditions

Continued focus on fleet renewal and efficiency

Strong balance sheet and disciplined capital allocation

Company expected to continue benefiting from several disruptions to trade arising from turbulent geopolitical environment

About d’Amico International Shipping S.A.

d’Amico International Shipping S.A. is a subsidiary of d’Amico Società di Navigazione S.p.A., one of the world’s leading privately-owned marine transportation companies, and operates in the product tankers sector, comprising vessels that typically carry refined petroleum products, chemical and vegetable oils. d’Amico International Shipping S.A. controls, through its fully-owned subsidiary, d’Amico Tankers D.A.C., Dublin, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern and double-hulled fleet, ranging from 35,000 to 75,000 deadweight tons. The Company has a long history of family enterprise and a worldwide presence with offices in key maritime centers (London, Dublin, Monaco, Stamford and Singapore). The Company’s shares are listed on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DIS.MI” and are traded also on the OTCQX Best Market in the US, under the ticker symbol “OTCQX: DMCOF”.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a leading proprietary investor conference platform providing an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. VIC offers real-time engagement, targeted one-on-one meetings and dynamic presentation capabilities, connecting companies with a global audience of retail and institutional investors.