Cabral Gold Inc. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 10, 2026

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold is a junior (C$200M market cap) gold exploration and development company that controls an entire gold district called Cuiu Cuiu in northern Brazil. The district is located immediately adjacent to GMining’s $500M Tocantinzinho gold mine which is currently the third largest gold mine in Brazil. Cabral plans to develop the Cuiu Cuiu district in two stages and is currently developing a Stage 1 mine that is fully funded and under construction and expected to initially produce 25,000oz per year at an all in cash cost of US$1,210/oz starting in Q4 2026. The Pre-Feasibility Study released in July 2025 resulted in an after-tax IRR of 78% and NPV 5 of $74M at the $2500/oz base case.

The stage 2 development is expected to be significantly larger than Stage 1 and will target the hard rock material beneath the near surface weathered material. Resources at Cuiu Cuiu were last updated in September 2022 and comprise Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in primary material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. Inferred resources total 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in primary material and 6.40Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The company has made a number of significant discoveries since 2022, and expects to update these resources during 2026.

The company currently has three exploration drill rigs operating and will generate significant news flow over the next 12 months as it targets some of the +50 exploration targets so far identified outside of the resource base. Management is responsible for 5 grass roots gold discoveries in Brazil, three of which are now mines, and the CEO has personally invested $2M in the company to date.

