Fertility Services Market to Reach US$ 80.1 Billion by 2033 Driven by Rising ART Volumes, Cryopreservation Adoption, and Insurance Coverage Expansion | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fertility services market was valued at 35.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 80.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2033.

The demand shaping the fertility services market is multi-faceted and intensifying. Core infertility treatment remains the bedrock, evidenced by the 435,533 ART cycles and resulting 94,943 infants born in the U.S. alone. In the UK, a similarly strong demand is witnessed with 78,183 IVF cycles performed. Stakeholders should note the scale of these non-discretionary procedures. The market is supported by a vast infrastructure, including over 450 SART-affiliated clinics in the U.S. and more than 100 HFEA-licensed clinics in the UK as of 2024. A significant portion of procedures, like the 213,222 ICSI cycles in the U.S., directly manage male factor infertility, a crucial and growing sub-market.

Rising Cryopreservation and PGT-A Cycles Signal Shift Toward Planned Fertility Care

Growth is accelerating via proactive and technology-driven demand vectors. A paradigm change is visible in the 141,857 egg and embryo banking cycles in the U.S., showing patients are planning for the future. Supporting this trend in the fertility services market, more than 4,000 U.S. service members have utilized a military cryopreservation benefit as of a 2024 report. Demand for advanced outcomes is clear from the 81,192 PGT-A cycles performed in the U.S. Corporate sponsorship is also fueling access; leading benefits provider Progyny now serves more than 460 large employer clients as of Q1 2024, creating a pipeline of insured patients looking for high-value services.

Oncofertility Emerges as a Non-Discretionary Growth Engine in the Fertility Services Market

The field of oncofertility represents a critical and non-discretionary driver of demand within the broader fertility services market. It manages the urgent need to preserve the reproductive potential of cancer patients facing gonadotoxic treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. The infrastructure to support these patients is growing; the Oncofertility Consortium now recognizes more than 150 global partner institutions as of 2024. This network delivers crucial access to care for a vulnerable population, including very young patients.

A 2024 case study emphasized the successful application of ovarian tissue cryopreservation in a patient just 18 months old, showing the expanding technical abilities in pediatric oncofertility. This clinical urgency is mirrored by significant research investment. In early 2024, the National Institutes of Health awarded a new research grant of more than 450,000 dollars to study novel methods for preserving ovarian function during cancer therapy.

The demand in the fertility services market is further described by the medical community's growing commitment to establishing a clear standard of care. A key 2024 international guidance paper on oncofertility was co-authored by a panel of 25 leading experts from oncology and reproductive medicine. To disseminate these standards, a specialized oncofertility webinar for healthcare providers hosted by the Alliance for Fertility Preservation in 2024 saw more than 500 oncologists and nurses register.

To alleviate financial barriers, programs like Ferring Pharmaceuticals' Heartbeat Program now deliver up to 10,000 dollars in select medications for eligible patients. A 2024 report from a leading U.S. children's hospital documented more than 300 pediatric fertility preservation consults in the past year. Access in the fertility services market is also enhancing legislatively; a new California law enacted in 2024 mandates insurance coverage for the standard 10-year storage of gametes for oncofertility patients. To track outcomes, a new National Oncofertility Registry was announced in 2024, involving an initial consortium of 15 major cancer centers.

Employer Benefits, Safer Protocols, and Advanced Cryopreservation Cement ART Market Dominance

Assisted Reproductive Technology's market leadership, with more than 72% market share, is cemented by relentless innovation and tangible results. The successful execution of 432,641 IVF cycles in the U.S. alone in 2023 highlights the scale of its impact. A key driver is the growing accessibility, partly boosted by a rising number of employers delivering benefits, with some plans giving up to US$ 75,000 in lifetime coverage. This financial support makes high-cost procedures, which can exceed US$ 25,000 per cycle, more attainable for a broader population. The evolution of the fertility services market is directly tied to ART's advancements, such as vitrification, which ensures more than 90% of eggs survive thawing, making fertility preservation a viable option for the more than 40,000 individuals who chose to freeze their eggs in 2023.

The growing trend of elective single embryo transfers, now utilized in more than 93% of U.S. cycles, shows a change towards safer and more effective protocols. A significant investment of US$ 33 million into a biotech firm in 2024 for new IVF technology highlights the industry's forward momentum. The fertility services market advantages as these technologies mature, promising higher success rates and improved patient experiences.

Europe Leads Global Fertility Services Market Backed by Progressive Laws and Cross-Border Care

Europe's dominance in the global fertility services market is built on a foundation of progressive regulation, high clinical standards, and significant cross-border patient flow. Spain continues to be a central hub for reproductive medicine. As of early 2024, the Spanish Fertility Society (SEF) reported that its national registry now includes data from more than 350 specialized clinics. In the United Kingdom, the HFEA's 2024 report emphasized that the number of donor insemination cycles performed reached 4,891, highlighting the significance of donor services.

In France, following the 2021 bioethics law update, the Agence de la biomédecine noted in its 2024 annual review that more than 5,000 women had initiated the process for solo IVF or IVF with a female partner. Germany also saw a significant policy change, with the government announcing in 2024 a new fund of 100 million euros to expand support for couples undergoing IVF.

