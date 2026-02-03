Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. Appoints Lara Smith to Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (TSXV: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) (BVL: CDPR) (the “Corporation”) announces the appointment of Ms. Lara Smith to its Board of Directors.

An internationally recognized expert in the field of financial evaluation, project economics and risk assessment, Ms. Lara Smith has almost two decades of experience on a variety of global projects across the mining and industrial sectors.

With a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Statistics and Economics and a B.Comm Honours in Financial Analysis and Portfolio Management from the University of Cape Town, Ms. Smith has advised management teams on economic and market strategies for an array of commodities including base metals, bulk commodities, critical metals and rare earths in the sustainable energy transition.

“Lara’s technical and valuation experience complements the Board’s existing skill set and governance oversight at a very appropriate time as development options, capital allocation, and commercial framework are being considered, commented Steven Zadka, Executive Chairman of CDPR. We are pleased to welcome Lara to the Board of Directors and look forward to her contributions.”

The Corporation has granted 200,000 options to Ms. Smith. These options are granted in accordance with the terms of CDPR’S Stock Option Plan. All options vest on their date of grant and each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.90 for a period of five years from January 29, 2026.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is focused on the development of the El Metalurgista mining concession, including mineral rights covering part of the Quiulacocha Tailings Storage Facility in central Peru.

