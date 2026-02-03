Introducing The Interval, a Peer Community for C-Suite Executives and Founders in Transition

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, former C-suite executives Shelley Huff and Maryam Banikarim announced the launch of The Interval , a private, peer community for C-suite executives and founders navigating career transitions.

As work continues to evolve amid AI disruption, shifting markets, and increasingly nonlinear careers, senior executives are asking a once-unspoken question: What’s next?

Founded in 2024, The Interval brings together C-suite leaders and founders who are taking sabbaticals, considering new roles, building portfolio careers, or intentionally pausing after high-profile positions. Through trusted peer circles and facilitated conversations, members gain clarity, perspective, and agency as they step into their next chapter.

Huff, a former CEO and senior retail executive at Walmart, took a planned sabbatical following her leadership in taking a midsized company through a complex financial restructuring. Her experience stepping away from the C-suite became a catalyst for creating a space where leaders could talk openly about transition without stigma or pressure.





“The most consequential leadership decisions are often made between roles,” said Huff, co-founder and CEO of The Interval. “The Interval is designed to help executives approach that moment with intention, perspective, and agency—rather than urgency or expectation.”

Banikarim also saw the gap in the market for senior-level executives, with no communities specifically dedicated for this elite group. Banikarim—who spent more than two decades in executive leadership roles including CMO at Hyatt, NBCUniversal, and Nextdoor—took an intentional pause. This inspired her New York Times essay, " What Am I if Not Employed? " The response revealed widespread, unmet needs among senior leaders navigating identity, purpose, and impact beyond traditional roles.

“We’ve created a community where senior executives can pause, reflect, and be honest about what’s next—without judgment,” said Banikarim, co-founder of The Interval and host of The Messy Parts podcast. “So many leaders are navigating these moments quietly. The Interval makes the in-between visible, supported, and productive.”

The Interval is not a job board, coaching service, or traditional networking group. It is a peer-powered environment grounded in lived experience, where leaders support one another through career inflection points—sharing insight, offering perspective, and pairing reflection with action. Members span industries and age ranges but share a unified mindset: ambition coupled with intention.

With 100 founding members and a $5,000 annual membership, The Interval offers:

Monthly peer circles and facilitated discussions

Access to a curated community of executives navigating similar transitions

Thought leadership content and reflections on strategic pauses

Opportunities to share experiences and learn from peers





Learn more about The Interval here , and complete this application to be considered for membership.

