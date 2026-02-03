Cycurion Stock (Nasdaq: CYCU) Receives Buy Rating and $7 Target Price in New Investment Report Issued from Litchfield Hills Research

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity, IT security solutions, and managed services is pleased to announce that Litchfield Hills Research has initiated coverage on CYCU with a Buy rating and a $7.00 price target. The target represents significant upside potential from the current CYCU stock price level with InvestingPro data showing the micro-cap company (market capitalization of just $10.68 million) is trading below its Fair Value.

Litchfield Hills Research highlighted Cycurion’s $80 million contracted backlog, approximately four times its fiscal year 2024 revenue, which positions the company for significant revenue growth as contracts convert to billable work. This backlog is particularly noteworthy given the company’s current annual revenue of $15.67 million.

Litchfield Hills also noted that Cycurion is pivoting toward higher-margin cybersecurity solutions, providing advisory services, managed services, and SaaS solutions primarily to state and local governments and small businesses—markets that remain under-secured and increasingly targeted by ransomware attacks.

The report pointed to Cycurion’s proven acquisition and integration model, built through multiple acquisitions and now operating as a unified platform under new leadership focused on simplifying structure, improving margins, and scaling higher-value managed security offerings. Investors should note that InvestingPro data shows the stock generally trades with high price volatility, with shares down 78.2% over the past six months.

Even at the $7.00 price target, Litchfield Hills indicated Cycurion would trade at 2.9x estimated 2026 revenue versus a peer average of 9.0x, reflecting what the firm called "a steep and unwarranted discount." This valuation perspective aligns with the company’s current Price/Book ratio of just 0.53, suggesting potential value for investors willing to accept the risks.

Investors may review the Litchfield Hills Research profile of Cycurion (CYCU) issued on January 23, 2026 at this direct link: https://www.investing.com/news/analyst-ratings/litchfield-hills-initiates-cycurion-stock-with-buy-rating-on-backlog-strength-93CH-4463280.

Cycurion engaged Litchfield Hills Research to provide an independent third-party evaluation and valuation of CYCU stock, selecting the firm for its well-established reputation for objective, fact-based, and comprehensive investment analysis.

Kevin Kelly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cycurion, Inc. commented, “It is very gratifying to see the appreciation of Cycurion’s significant undervaluation at current trading prices clearly presented in the new Litchfield Hills Research profile and price target just issued. With all of the accomplishments that Cycurion has delivered to date, including our first shareholder dividend, the $80 million contracted backlog being turned into growing billable revenues and the swelling global demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions today, we are confident that long term investors who build positions in CYCU stock should be substantially rewarded, going forward. We urge everyone to review the Litchfield Hills Research coverage of Cycurion as well as all of our company’s own news announcements and filings to fully appreciate the high value investment opportunity here.”

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future. More info: www.cycurion.com

