iVisa reports 99% approval rate amid rising travel demand and changing visa rules

As visas, eVisas, and ETAs evolve worldwide, iVisa reports maintaining a 99% approval rate across the applications it supports.

MIAMI, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International travel in 2026 is being reshaped not just by rising passenger demand, but by rapidly evolving visa and travel authorization requirements. From expanded screening rules in the United States to mandatory electronic travel authorizations in the United Kingdom and Europe, travelers face a landscape where paperwork matters as much as flights and hotels.

iVisa, a global travel technology company founded in 2013, says it’s supported more than 2.5 million travelers worldwide as visa rules and digital authorizations expand. The company reports a 99% approval rate across the visa and travel document applications it supports, backed by quality checks and human review, with outcomes determined by government authorities.

As demand for travel authorizations such as the US ESTA and India eVisa has increased, and more countries have introduced advanced entry requirements, including Brazil’s mandatory eVisa from April 2025, iVisa says it now supports more than 140 travel documents. The company reports processing over a million documents in 2025, more than tripling its annual document volume year over year.

Major policy developments affecting travelers in 2025 and 2026

Recent shifts in visa and travel authorization rules show how international travel is getting more accessible and more complex at the same time. In 2025, some countries added new pre-travel steps, while others removed them entirely, and 2026 brings another wave of digital border changes.

Key changes already affecting travelers in 2025 include:

Brazil reinstated visa requirements for previously visa-free travelers on April 10, 2025 , requiring visitors from the United States, Canada, and Australia to apply in advance (typically via an eVisa).

on , requiring visitors from the to apply in advance (typically via an eVisa). The European Union set a firm start date for its Entry/Exit System (EES) , with a progressive launch beginning October 12, 2025 , introducing more structured digital border checks for non-EU travelers entering the Schengen Area.

, with a , introducing more structured digital border checks for non-EU travelers entering the Schengen Area. Thailand introduced the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC): From May 1, 2025, foreign nationals entering Thailand must complete the digital arrival card online before arrival, replacing the paper arrival form and adding a new pre-travel step for many travelers who don’t need a visa.

From May 1, 2025, foreign nationals entering Thailand must complete the digital arrival card online before arrival, replacing the paper arrival form and adding a new pre-travel step for many travelers who don’t need a visa. Some destinations eased entry requirements: Bolivia removed tourist visa requirements for U.S. citizens on December 1, 2025, and Uzbekistan introduced 30-day visa-free entry for U.S. citizens starting January 1, 2026.

Additional policy changes rolling out in 2026 include:

United States immigrant visa issuance pause: The U.S. Department of State’s pause on immigrant visa issuance for nationals of 75 countries took effect January 21, 2026 , increasing uncertainty for affected applicants. This pause applies only to immigrant visas and doesn’t affect tourist or business visas.

The U.S. Department of State’s pause on immigrant visa issuance for nationals of took effect , increasing uncertainty for affected applicants. This pause applies only to immigrant visas and doesn’t affect tourist or business visas. United Kingdom ETA enforcement: From February 2026 , visitors will need advance permission to travel to the UK, with enforcement effective from February 25, 2026, for many visa-free nationalities.

From , visitors will need advance permission to travel to the UK, with enforcement effective from for many visa-free nationalities. EU ETIAS expected later in 2026: ETIAS is expected to be implemented later in 2026, requiring many visa-exempt travelers to obtain a travel authorization before entering the Schengen Area, once EES is in place.





Together, these shifts reflect a clear trend toward digital pre-travel screening, heightening scrutiny and underscoring the importance of submitting accurate applications before departure.

Helping travelers navigate the new reality

With more than a decade of experience, iVisa has helped travelers from over 200 nationalities obtain visas, eVisas, ETAs, and arrival cards, as well as US passport renewals.

The company clearly states it isn’t affiliated with any government, but operates as a private visa service provider that travelers choose for convenience, simplicity, and to improve their chances of visa approval.

“Travel rules haven’t just increased, they’ve become less forgiving,” said David Perez, CEO at iVisa. “In a digital border environment, even a small mistake can derail a trip before it begins. Our role is to help travelers apply correctly so they’re evaluated on the right criteria.”

Common traveler pain points and iVisa value

While official government portals remain the lowest cost option, many travelers encounter issues that can lead to delays or rejections, including:

unclear or inconsistent instructions

system outages or timeout errors

failed payments or session timeouts

photo upload rejections

lack of real-time customer support





iVisa’s platform blends automated checks with human review to help applicants catch errors before they submit. Travelers also have access to support in 15 languages and assistance in choosing the right document for their trip.

As more travel documents become mandatory and timelines tighten, especially around peak travel seasons and major global events, legitimacy and reliability are becoming decisive factors in how travelers choose where to apply.

