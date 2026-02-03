Netskope Advances AI-Ready Data Security with Visibility and Analytics of Data Lineage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, today announced Netskope One Data Lineage, providing visibility and analytics to help organizations track and assess the provenance of data everywhere it rests, moves, and is used. As part of the ongoing expansion of the Netskope One platform , organizations can use Netskope One Data Lineage to confidently advance their AI innovation roadmaps, with the assurance of a verifiable audit trail for compliance records, event investigations, as well as data policy implementation.

AI adoption requires the safe governance of an organization’s data and a verifiable audit trail, no matter where it originates, how it moves or how it is used. The scale of this challenge is significant, but legacy tools, particularly legacy DLP, struggle to correlate data activity across sources, users, and interactions—challenging teams to get the visibility they need to properly protect that data.

Netskope One Data Lineage builds upon Netskope’s superior data security controls by enabling teams to track and visualize the movement of sensitive data across their entire organization, through various levels of origin, movement, usage, and access— including visibility into when that data propagates or evolves. It enables policy controls that remain with data as it is extracted and reformatted across different document files and formats. As a result, organizations gain:

Unprecedented visibility and control: Full context of data provenance from source to destination across multiple users and systems, enabling detailed retrospective investigation after data exfiltration or inappropriate internal access, as well as proactive safeguarding and the application of appropriate compliance measures for sensitive data.

Full context of data provenance from source to destination across multiple users and systems, enabling detailed retrospective investigation after data exfiltration or inappropriate internal access, as well as proactive safeguarding and the application of appropriate compliance measures for sensitive data. Insider threat protection: Tracking inappropriate data movements and data usage behaviors on an individual user in order to establish intention and quickly identify emerging insider risks, investigate potential data loss incidents, and troubleshoot unauthorized data movement.

Tracking inappropriate data movements and data usage behaviors on an individual user in order to establish intention and quickly identify emerging insider risks, investigate potential data loss incidents, and troubleshoot unauthorized data movement. Optimal policy and security posture: Obtaining an extensive historical timeline associated with document and file origination, enabling IT and security teams to adjust and enforce data access policies to improve security posture.



“Organizations need the full context of how data is moving across the digital environment, along with the ability to prevent unauthorized access and use of it, and to prove compliance with increasingly rigorous data protection regulations. This is especially important with the widespread adoption of AI agents and other AI tools,” said Krishna Narayanaswamy, Co-founder and CTO, Netskope. “As part of our industry-leading platform, Netskope One Data Lineage ensures that unified data security supports, rather than hinders, an organization’s ability to grow and innovate.”

“Successfully implementing AI requires trust in the data that fuels it. The volume of sensitive and confidential data increases daily as new information is created, copied, shared, used, and moved,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for IDC Security and Trust Group. “Strict governance of the organization’s data, along with verifiable audit trails of where data lives and how it is used, can offer assurance that only the right people and devices have access to the appropriate information. This offers organizations with a trusted foundation of information that is ready for AI use.”

Data Lineage is now in Preview to Netskope customers, with general availability anticipated in the first half of 2026.

Read more about Data Lineage on the Netskope blog.

Netskope will be demonstrating the full Netskope One platform, including new Data Lineage and recently announced MCP security and other AI-ready capabilities, at RSA Conference in San Francisco, March 23-26, 2026. Engage with Netskope at RSA Conference by visiting booth #1127, Moscone South, scheduling a session with Netskope experts, and joining Netskope speaking sessions and social events.

About Netskope

Netskope (NASDAQ: NTSK), a leader in modern security and networking for the cloud and AI era, addresses the needs of both security and networking teams by providing optimized access and real-time, context-based security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers, including more than 30% of the Fortune 100, trust the Netskope One platform, its Zero Trust Engine, and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain full visibility and control over cloud, AI, SaaS, web, and private applications—providing security and accelerating performance without trade-offs.

Learn more at netskope.com , on LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Media Contact:

press@netskope.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@netskope.com