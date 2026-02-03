Acuity Insights Launches its On-Demand Video Interview Solution to Scale and Modernize Applicant Interviews

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, today announces the launch of Video Interviews , a new asynchronous interview technology solution designed to help higher education programs conduct more efficient and scalable admissions interviews without the need for real-time scheduling.

Video Interviews allows applicants to complete interviews on their own time, while giving programs the flexibility to review responses when it works best for their teams or to leverage Acuity’s expertise to operationalize independent scoring. The solution delivers a structured and highly configurable on-demand interview experience, giving programs control over response and think times, breaks, and introductory and concluding materials to ensure alignment with their goals and values.

“With Video Interviews, we’re addressing one of the most resource-intensive parts of the admissions process,” said Matt Holland, CEO of Acuity Insights. “Programs no longer have to choose between rigor and efficiency. This solution gives them full control over the interview experience, while removing the logistical barriers that often limit access and scalability.”

How Do Video Interviews Work?

Whether using Acuity’s research-backed questions and rubric or their own, Video Interviews helps programs probe for the attributes that matter most. Optional support from trained Acuity raters ensures you can gather rich insights about their applicants before extending an offer, without overwhelming their team’s capacity or adding administrative lift.

Video Interviews is part of Acuity’s broader admissions offering and is designed to work seamlessly with other tools like Casper .

Video Interviews offers greater flexibility and scalability than other tools, allowing institutions to choose a model that fits their resources, reduces procurement friction, and supports easier piloting or expansion.

To learn more about Video Interviews by Acuity Insights, please visit our website or request a demo .

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 1 million since its inception, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com .

Media contact:

Brianna Bell, Senior Content & Communications Manager

bbell@acuityinsights.com