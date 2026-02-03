Clever Care Health Plan Increases Enrollment by Nearly 50 Percent in 2026 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care Health Plan , a culturally sensitive and competent Medicare Advantage plan, today announced that it welcomed nearly 15,000 new members in the 2026 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), an increase of nearly 50 percent. This expansion builds on the company’s commitment to giving members access to care in their own language and with their unique cultural traditions in mind.

As part of that commitment, Clever Care also announced new grocery benefits through NationsBenefits, the leading healthcare fintech, benefits, and outcomes platform, to expand access to groceries, over-the-counter items, and herbal supplements. The new benefits cover large national retailers, like Costco Wholesale and 99 Ranch Market, as well as locally owned community-centered stores that members enjoy, like Northgate Market, Galleria Market, Seafood City, and Shun Fat Supermarket.

“We are so proud to enter 2026 having just experienced our largest membership growth ever. Our growth demonstrates that we’re meeting a real need for culturally competent care,” said Karen Walker Johnson, CEO of Clever Care. “Since I joined Clever Care in 2023, I’ve seen our members continue to choose us because of our team’s deep commitment to meeting people where they are — in their own language, in their own communities, and with respect for their cultural traditions.”

With the new grocery benefits, Clever Care has made it a priority to include culturally tailored grocery stores that their members already rely on. Covering stores that carry the groceries, over-the-counter items, and herbal supplements their community values, Clever Care is ensuring their members have access to what already helps them live their healthiest, most fulfilling lives.

“Our culturally competent approach works — not only clinically, but for our members’ lives,” said Richard Greene, President of Clever Care. “Our growth is a direct result of the commitment we’ve made to be a trusted partner to our providers and members, delivering consistent, reliable, and valued benefits year after year.”

Clever Care focuses on removing barriers, improving health outcomes, and delivering an exceptional experience for members in Southern California. New members will have access to the company’s unique value-based model that blends Eastern and Western medicine and focuses on partnering with in-language clinicians to deliver care that helps members lead their healthiest lives.