Texan by Nature Releases 2025 TxN 20 Industry Report

Texan by Nature (TxN), a Texas-led conservation nonprofit, today released the 2025 TxN 20 Industry Report, showcasing how businesses are integrating conservation into their strategy. The report highlights sustainability efforts across 12 industries, featuring the 2025 Texan by Nature 20 (TxN 20)—a ranking of the top 20 companies operating in Texas that have made a demonstrative commitment to conservation.

In addition to recognizing these companies, the report presents key trends from the top 180 companies analyzed statewide. It highlights real-world examples of operational innovations, employee engagement efforts, and conservation impacts on land, water, and wildlife. The report also shares how industry is shifting challenges like population growth, infrastructure strain, and resource demands into sustainable opportunities. It provides valuable takeaways to help sustainability professionals, business leaders, and decision-makers shape their own initiatives in ways that benefit profitability.

Key Trends from the Top 180 Companies Analyzed:

Mission aligned: 80% of companies include conservation as part of their mission and values.





Local Conservation Efforts: 44% of companies participate in initiatives such as watershed conservation, waste and circularity, and habitat restoration.





Return on Investment: ~19% of companies measure Return on Conservation™ investment, while ~52% of the top 20 companies do.

"In 2025, we saw companies uphold their conservation commitments amid external pressures," said Joni Carswell, CEO and President of Texan by Nature. "The TxN 20 Industry Report highlights companies exemplifying that doing what’s right for natural resources is also smart for business.”

The 2025 TxN 20 Industry Report is made possible by Jetco Delivery, supporting efforts to recognize and share conservation best practices across industries. “With our investment in the TxN 20, we hope to amplify cross-industry innovation and action that will inspire and propel businesses toward a sustainable future,” said Kyle Kristynik, President at Jetco. The TxN 20 is also supported by HOLT CAT and Marathon Petroleum.



Businesses operating in Texas can submit data through June 1, 2026, for consideration in the 2026 Texan by Nature 20 ranking here: txn20.org/submit.

Learn more and view the full 2025 TxN 20 Industry Report at TxN20.org.

