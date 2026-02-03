MazeBolt Expands Client Base, Enabling Enterprises to Leverage AI to Maintain Business Continuity

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MazeBolt, the leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, today announced a series of wins with Fortune 500 companies seeking to enhance their defenses against the escalating threat of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Powered by its patented technology, RADAR™ by MazeBolt enables enterprises to de-risk the attack surface and maintain the uninterrupted business continuity of critical online services.

RADAR delivers continuous, nondisruptive visibility into DDoS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities, and provides AI-guided vulnerability identification - particularly for very large attack surfaces - allowing for efficient remediation. MazeBolt’s recent wins reflect a growing enterprise-wide shift toward continuous DDoS vulnerability testing as a critical cyber component across various industries.

One engagement involves a major North American financial services organization with more than $2 trillion in assets and over 9 million customers. For this organization, DDoS resilience is essential to maintaining reliable, online-service availability for their customers. In addition, the company required continuous, measurable insight into the effectiveness of its deployed DDoS defenses to support informed decision-making and regulatory compliance. Another significant partnership was formed with a leading financial institution in APAC. Motivated by ongoing cyberattacks from state-sponsored actors, the company sought advanced solutions to enhance visibility of vulnerabilities and dramatically reduce the risk of damaging DDoS downtime.

“2025 was a turning point, and in 2026 we see this momentum continuing. Over the last 12 months, we've seen the world's largest financial institutions increasingly recognize their vulnerability - and choose MazeBolt to fix it,” said Matthew Andriani, CEO & Founder of MazeBolt. “RADAR is the only solution on the market that provides the continuous, nondisruptive visibility needed to stay ahead of the curve. We aren't just testing defenses, we are architecting a future where DDoS downtime is no longer a business risk,” he added.

MazeBolt research shows that more than 99% of organizations surveyed suffered from damaging DDoS attacks in the past 12 months, yet 86% continue to test their defenses just once a year or less. RADAR’s continuous, AI-powered testing addresses the growing risk of damaging DDoS downtime.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity for global enterprises by validating their DDoS defenses – without the need for maintenance windows. RADAR by MazeBolt patented technology continuously runs thousands of nondisruptive simulations, allowing organizations to identify and remediate critical vulnerabilities in their DDoS defenses and configurations. With its patent-pending AI-driven SmartCycle™ capability, RADAR dynamically prioritizes the attack vectors most likely to succeed in an attack, accelerating identification of the highest-risk vulnerabilities. This results in measurable reduction in DDoS risk and stronger regulatory compliance – while preventing the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by DDoS attacks. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

