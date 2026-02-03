Mark Mikhael, CEO of Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, Appointed to the Florida Board of Pharmacy by Governor Ron DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals, two of the nation’s leading compounding pharmacies, are proud to announce that their Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mikhael, PharmD, has been appointed to the Florida Board of Pharmacy by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Florida Board of Pharmacy is responsible for the licensure, monitoring, and education of pharmacy professionals to ensure the highest quality of pharmaceutical care for the residents of Florida. Mikhael joins the board as a distinguished leader with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, advancing the standards of precision medicine and patient-centered care.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed by Governor DeSantis to serve on the Florida Board of Pharmacy," said Mikhael. "As the landscape of healthcare and pharmaceutical care continues to evolve, it is more important than ever to ensure that patient safety remains our primary focus. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to uphold the standards of our profession and to support the pharmacists who are on the front lines of care for Floridians."

Mikhael’s appointment follows a career-long dedication to the industry, including his recent recognition as Pharmacist of the Year by the Florida Society of Health-System Pharmacists (FSHP) and his role on the board of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) PAC . His leadership at Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals has been defined by a commitment to clinical excellence, regulatory compliance, and expanding patient access to essential compounded medications.

Mikhael is a recognized advocate for the role of the pharmacy outsourcing industry in addressing national drug shortages. He previously served as Chief Pharmacy Officer for CarepathRx and ProHealth Pharmacy Solutions before joining Olympia.

"From the day we founded Olympia, our mission has been to provide high-quality, accessible healthcare solutions to patients across the country," said Stan Loomis , Co-Founder of Olympia Pharmaceuticals. "Mark’s appointment to the Florida Board of Pharmacy is a testament to his advocacy for the industry and his unwavering ethical standards. We are incredibly proud to see him represent Olympia and the pharmacy profession at such a critical state level."

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis , the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 49 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.