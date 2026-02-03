Christine “SPIKY” Malvasio Unleashes “Thruple”: The World’s First Anthem Explicitly Glorifying Multi-Partner Love

Is This Gen Z’s Polyamory Battle Cry or Moral Meltdown Waiting to Happen?

MIAMI, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move poised to shatter taboos and spark viral outrage, independent record label, Diamond Distro released “Thruple.” As the world’s first track titled “Thruple”, SPIKY’s twist on three-person dynamics to openly celebrate consensual three person relationships with lyrics such as “four hands, four lips, one perfect party.” The track arrives amid unprecedented data: Feeld, a dating app for open minded individuals, exploring non-monogamy, shows 22 percent of American adults under thirty participating, reporting a 500 percent surge in triad seekers since 2023.

SPIKY pioneers a linguistic shift: Her “Thruple” blends “trouble” and “triple” for infectious edge. “This isn’t music, it’s a manifesto for feeling amazing in society’s forbidden ways.”

“Gen Z rejects rules, craves more, and “Thruple” ignites the fire.”

Love it, Hate it, or Join it.

Critics label the song a gateway to “relationship chaos,” while supporters hail it as the soundtrack of evolving norms. Within forty-eight hours, “Thruple” garnered 1.2 million total views. “Love is expanding, SPIKY states. This song asks why one rule should fit everyone.”

Media: Cover or get left in open-relationship dust.

Stream now and buzz.

About Christine “SPIKY” Malvasio

Miami-based indie artist, mixes edgy hip-hop with raw takes on love and lust. She amplifies marginalized voices through boundary pushing commentary.

Follow on Instagram and X, @spikyimin; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SPIKYOfficialMusic

For interviews, assets, or “Thruple” talks, contact Jenn at Spiky Management: spiky@spikymanagement.com, (305) 606-1943.