Jeff Muth Elected Managing Member of Miller Johnson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Johnson announced that Jeffrey G. Muth, a highly regarded commercial litigator and longstanding leader in Michigan’s legal community, has been elected Managing Member of the firm, effective January 1, 2026.

Muth will oversee the firm’s direction as it continues its strategic growth and client and community investment. As Managing Member, he serves as chair of the firm’s five-person Management Committee for the next three years and will:

Steer Miller Johnson’s strategic planning and firm governance

Drive growth in key markets, industries, and practices

Advance the firm’s mission to foster a culture rooted in client and community investment

Reinforce emerging talent and deepen cross-disciplinary collaboration

Promote the firm’s commitment to excellence and impact in legal service





Building on the continued growth and commitment of the firm’s Detroit office and last summer’s merger with intellectual property litigation powerhouse Irwin IP, a milestone combination that further elevated Miller Johnson’s national IP litigation platform, Muth will drive strategic growth initiatives to deepen the firm’s bench, broaden its offerings, and enhance the value delivered to clients across the country.

“I’m deeply honored to be the Managing Member of Miller Johnson, the firm I grew up around and have been proud to practice at for the last decade,” said Muth, who joined Miller Johnson in 2015 after a 10-year stint with an AmLaw 100 firm. “Over the past several years, our firm has strategically, and intentionally, grown in Detroit, Chicago, and across the Midwest. Under the leadership of David Buday, we have expanded not only our geographic footprint but our depth of service, while maintaining the firm’s collegial and collaborative approach.

“I look forward to continuing to build on our strong foundation—delivering innovative solutions, exceptional client service, and fostering a values-driven culture. My thanks to our members and leadership team for this opportunity.”

“Jeff brings a dynamic combination of technical skill, strategic insight, and leadership that aligns perfectly with our vision,” said David M. Buday, Miller Johnson’s former Managing Member who handed the reins to Muth at the start of the year. “Under Jeff’s stewardship, I am confident Miller Johnson will continue to strengthen its market position while deepening client trust and innovation.”

A Leader in Michigan’s Legal and Business Communities

Muth has more than 25 years of experience as a commercial litigator and trusted legal advisor, representing clients in high-stakes shareholder disputes, derivative actions, corporate governance challenges, contract controversies, tax disputes, and insurance coverage matters.

He has led Miller Johnson’s Litigation practice for the last 5 years and is the chair of the firm’s Privacy & Cybersecurity practice, advising domestic and international organizations on information governance, breach response, cybersecurity insurance, and regulatory compliance.

He is the recipient of numerous recognitions for his successful representation, including:

Honored in 2026 Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Insurance, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Litigation – Securities, Privacy and Data Security Law

Honored as the 2025 and 2023 Best Lawyers “Lawyer of the Year” in Grand Rapids for Litigation - Insurance

Ranked Band 1 in Chambers USA for Insurance in Michigan

Recognized with an AV® rating by Martindale-Hubbell

Outside his practice, Muth brings a long personal and professional history of community and pro bono service with Miller Johnson and the Michigan legal community. Jeff’s father, the late Jon R. Muth, was a long-time member and General Counsel at Miller Johnson, 60th President of the State Bar of Michigan, and a founder of the Kent County Legal Assistance Center.

The younger Muth has followed his father’s and many of Miller Johnson’s team members’ example by taking on leadership roles in various professional organizations. He has served on the State Bar of Michigan Character and Fitness Committee; as Past President of the Board of Directors for the Grand Rapids Ballet; and, as Vice President of the West Michigan Chapter of the Federal Bar Association Hillman Advocacy Program’s Steering Committee. He is serving as President of the Board of Trustees of the Kent County Legal Assistance Center.

About Miller Johnson

Miller Johnson is a leading full-service law firm headquartered in Michigan, serving clients across the country and internationally. For more than 65 years, we have partnered with businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions, and individuals to deliver practical, forward-thinking legal solutions. Our attorneys provide deep expertise in corporate law, litigation, labor and employment, healthcare, and emerging areas such as privacy and cybersecurity. Guided by a commitment to excellence, integrity, and inclusion, Miller Johnson helps clients navigate complex challenges and seize opportunities with confidence.

