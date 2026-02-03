Constellation Data Labs Announces Agreement to Provide National Data Services to REMAX, Acquires Seventy3 and Gadberry Group



LAGUNA BEACH, California, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Data Labs, Inc (“Constellation Data Labs”), part of the Constellation Real Estate Group of Constellation Software Inc (TSE: CSU), today announced the acquisition of Seventy3, LLC and The Gadberry Group, LLC, which provide listing aggregation as well as geolocation intelligence services, from RE/MAX, LLC (“REMAX”). Concurrent with the acquisition, Constellation Data Labs and REMAX have entered into an agreement under which Constellation Data Labs will deploy its data technology and support national data services across the REMAX technology stack.

“This acquisition and relationship mark an important step in Constellation Data Lab’s long-term strategy to build the most trusted data platform in real estate,” said Andrew Seminari, General Manager of Constellation Data Labs. “By bringing Seventy3 and Gadberry Group into Constellation Data Labs, and by deepening our relationship with REMAX, we are investing in infrastructure that enables scale and consistency—while continuing to support automation across the entire market.”

“REMAX has always believed that world-class data is foundational to empowering our network of trusted, productive professionals and delivering exceptional experiences to consumers,” said Tom Flanagan, REMAX Chief Digital Information Officer. “Working with Constellation Data Labs allows us to streamline our data capabilities at scale, ensuring our technology ecosystem is built for the future of real estate.”

“The acquisition strengthens Constellation Data Lab’s position as the premier data technology partner to the real estate industry’s most influential brands,” said Brant Morwald, President of Constellation Real Estate Group. “By integrating Seventy3’s listing aggregation capabilities with Gadberry Group’s advanced geospatial intelligence, Constellation Data Labs expands its ability to deliver highly accurate, scalable, and automated data solutions—powering seamless digital experiences across the property ecosystem.”



The relationship represents a meaningful inflection point for the industry. As real estate organizations increasingly seek automation, interoperability, and scale, this collaboration underscores a broader shift toward modern data infrastructure as a strategic advantage. Together, Constellation Data Labs and REMAX are setting a new standard for how data fuels growth, operational efficiency, and next-generation consumer experiences in real estate while also building a data foundation for future AI strategies.



