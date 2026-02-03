Seedbox Solution and Trace Engineering Announce Strategic Merger

CHICAGO and GURNEE, Ill., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedbox Solution (“Seedbox”), a portfolio company of Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., today announced its strategic merger with Trace Engineering (“Trace”), a Colorado-based hardware and software engineering firm. Seedbox is a provider of reusable packaging, fleet management, and technology-enabled monitoring solutions to the seed industry.

The merger builds on an existing collaboration between Seedbox and Trace and advances development of Seedbox’s BOXIQ platform by bringing engineering capabilities fully in-house. BOXIQ provides customers with real-time visibility into seed inventory, asset location, and quality metrics through a single connected system.

“Trace has been a trusted partner, and bringing its engineering expertise directly into Seedbox strengthens our ability to build and scale BOXIQ,” said Matt Dannenfeldt, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Seedbox. “This positions us to expand the capabilities we can offer customers across the seed industry and in adjacent markets where real-time product monitoring is increasingly critical.”

“Seedbox has demonstrated a clear strategic vision and a focused approach to growth,” said Peter Lehman, Partner at Granite Creek. “Integrating the engineering capabilities of Trace strengthens Seedbox’s ability to execute on its IoT strategy and further reinforces our conviction in the long-term opportunity to build differentiated, technology-driven solutions for the agricultural supply chain.”

“We are excited to join forces with Seedbox and bring our engineering expertise into a broader operating platform to build reliable, scalable IoT solutions for our customers,” said Kevin Grimstad, President of Trace Engineering.

About Seedbox Solution

Headquartered in Gurnee, Illinois, with operating sites in Good Hope, Illinois, and Shenandoah, Iowa, Seedbox Solution is a provider of reusable packaging and fleet management solutions to the seed industry. Seedbox supports seed producers with products and services designed to improve visibility, efficiency, and decision-making across the seed supply chain through technology-enabled monitoring solutions.

About BOXIQ

BOXIQ is a real-time monitoring platform developed by Seedbox that provides visibility and operational oversight across seed inventory and related assets. The platform currently monitors thousands of containers in the field for seed producers, providing improved visibility, enhanced asset utilization, and better decision-making.

About Trace Engineering

Trace Engineering is a Colorado-based hardware and software engineering firm specializing in the design and development of IoT solutions. Trace provides engineering expertise across applications requiring reliable data capture, system integration, and real-time monitoring.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek is a Chicago-based private investment firm providing growth capital and strategic resources to lower middle-market companies across manufacturing, business services, healthcare, agribusiness, and aerospace and defense. Known for its collaborative approach and operational expertise, Granite Creek has earned a place on Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for six consecutive years, a testament to its successful partnerships with entrepreneurs.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642